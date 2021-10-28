BEIJING - Even though it is only October, we are now less than 100 days away from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Beijing is the first city to host both the Summer Olympics (2008) and Winter Olympics (2022). The Winter Olympics will use many of the same venues the Summer Games used in 2008. A look at some of the venues can be seen in the video below.

Athletes will compete 15 different sports including alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, speed skating, and snowboarding.

There are new events in bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing, ski jumping and snowboarding.

The Olympic medals have been redesigned for Beijing as well. The medals receive an update for each games and here is what they will look like in Beijing.

The Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee released this trailer on Wednesday to celebrate 100 days until the games begin.

