BEIJING - Even though it is only October, we are now less than 100 days away from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
That's cold. 🧊Only 100 days away. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/cJyvjkZQbC— Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 27, 2021
Beijing is the first city to host both the Summer Olympics (2008) and Winter Olympics (2022). The Winter Olympics will use many of the same venues the Summer Games used in 2008. A look at some of the venues can be seen in the video below.
🎉🥰We have hit 100 days to go until #Beijing2022! We are proud to release the first video of the Dual Olympic City video series, ❄✨A WINTER WONDERLAND. Snow, ice, winter sports, passion, and love—everything you dream of in wintertime is here! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/YaZShcZ21L— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) October 27, 2021
Athletes will compete 15 different sports including alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, speed skating, and snowboarding.
There are new events in bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing, ski jumping and snowboarding.
The Olympic medals have been redesigned for Beijing as well. The medals receive an update for each games and here is what they will look like in Beijing.
🎉With exactly 1️⃣0️⃣ 0️⃣days to go before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the design of the medals that will be awarded at the Games has been unveiled! 🏅️🥈🥉#beijing2022 #medal #Olympics pic.twitter.com/c5Zi9gZETe— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) October 26, 2021
The Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee released this trailer on Wednesday to celebrate 100 days until the games begin.
✨🥳To mark 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days to go until Beijing 2022 begin, the Organising Committee is excited to unveil the official film of 100 days to go! #Beijing2022 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/tkOIdJmU7H— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) October 27, 2021