TOKYO - The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are right around the corner and this is what you need to know to get ready for Team USA and others to compete for the gold.
When are the Olympics taking place?
Yes, it's a little confusing but the 2020 Summer Olympics will actually take place in the summer of 2021.
The Opening Ceremony coverage is scheduled to begin on KOMU 8 at 5:55 a.m. A primetime rebroadcast of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on KOMU 8 and will feature special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations that are the heart of the event.
The primetime coverage of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony will be replayed once again overnight.
The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Where are the Olympics?
The 2020 Summer Olympics are being hosted in Tokyo, Japan. This is Japan's fourth Olympics (Tokyo 1964, Sapporo 1972, Nagano 1998) and their second Summer Olympics (Tokyo 1964). Tokyo is the first Asian city to host the Olympics twice.
Where can I watch the Olympics?
The 2020 Summer Olympics will be televised on the networks of NBC. This includes coverage on KOMU 8. You can also stream the Olympics on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, or the NBC Sports app. A full TV schedule can be found on the NBC Olympics website and eventually on KOMU.com/Olympics.
What sports are included in the Summer Olympics?
The official Olympics website lists 46 sports as part of the games: 3x3 Basketball, Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball/Softball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Boxing, Canoe/Kayak Flatwater, Canoe/Kayak Slalom, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Football (Soccer), Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Marathon Swimming, Modern Pentathlon, Mountain Bike, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Road Cycling, Rowing, Rugby, Sailing, Shooting, Skateboarding, Stunt Climbing, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Track Cycling, Trampoline, Triathlon, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.
These sports feature both men's and women's competition. Full descriptions of each sport can be found on the Olympics website.
What is new for these games?
There have been five new sports added to the 2020 games. Those include surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, karate and baseball/softball.
Another big change is that gymnastics teams no longer field a team of five athletes in the all-around competition. The teams will now use only four athletes.
Who is competing for Team USA?
613 strong. 🇺🇸The official 2020 U.S. Olympic Team is here. #TokyoOlympics— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 13, 2021
Big names include Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Allyson Felix, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, A'ja Wilson, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, and others. A full list of Team USA athletes can be found on the Team USA website.
Will there be fans at the Olympics?
No. The Government of Japan announced a state of emergency on July 9 which prohibits fans from entering any Olympic venues.
In light of the state of emergency implemented in Tokyo, it has been decided at a five-party meeting today that no spectators will be allowed into any venues in Tokyo during the Olympic Games. For further informationhttps://t.co/FVb4kueNKe— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 8, 2021
Fans are also asked to refrain from attending events that take place outdoors in open areas, such as road cycling.
In the interest of health and safety, the Tokyo Organising Committee has decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating on roadsides during the forthcoming Olympic Cycling Road and Triathlon events. For more information https://t.co/FPzXnzt3Kg— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 9, 2021
Where can I track the medal count?
The NBC Olympics website has a medal tracker which will be updated after each event finishes. KOMU.com/Olympics will also have the medal count once the games begin.
The first medal to be won will be in shooting (women’s 10m air rifle) on July 24 at 11:25 a.m. Japan time (July 23 at 9:25 p.m. central time).
In the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the U.S. won the medal race with 121 medals, with 46 of them being gold. China finished in second with 70 medals, with 26 of them being gold.
What venues are hosting events?
A full list of the Olympic Venues and which events they are hosting can be found on the Olympics website.
The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will take place in the newly built Olympic Stadium. The 68,000 seat stadium was built in 2019 to host these events. Tokyo has seen how some venues used in pervious Olympics elsewhere have deteriorated into disrepair after the games finished and have worked to combat that.
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times in 2019, out of the 43 venues required to host the Olympics, 25 would be already existing venues, 10 would be temporary venues, and eight would be new venues.