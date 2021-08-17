BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference finished the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with 79 total medals and 38 gold medals won by current and former athletes.
Both of those numbers were new highs for the conference according to a release from the conference.
This year's total beats the previous record of 54 total medals won at the 2012 London Games, as well as the previous record for gold medals of 29 won at the 2000 Sydney Games.
Tokyo is the eighth straight Olympic Games that SEC competitors have collected 40 or more medals in a single Olympiad.
The 79 medals were earned by 62 athletes with Florida's Caeleb Dressel winning the most with five golds in swimming for Team USA.
Additional multi-medal winners were Erika Brown - Swimming, Bryce Deadmon - Track & Field, Bobby Finke - Swimming, Hali Flickinger - Swimming, Lynna Irby - Track & Field, Sunisa Lee - Gymnastics, Sydney McLaughlin - Track & Field, Athing Mu - Track & Field, Vernon Norwood - Track & Field, Allison Schmitt - Swimming, and Zach Apple - Swimming.
Of the 62 medalists, 37 were women, who won 41 medals, including 18 gold.
Track & Field athletes won the most medals with 27, followed closely by swimming with 25.
Medals were also won in baseball, basketball, 3x3 basketball, cycling, gymnastics, shooting, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball.
The SEC had a record 218 athletes representing all 14 universities, one of only three conferences in the country that had all of its schools represented.
Those 218 individuals represented 58 National Olympic Committees, led by the 82 representatives for Team USA.
Other National Olympic Committees that included SEC competitors were Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Germany, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Australia, Estonia, France, Great Britain, Grenada, Ireland, Israel, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Antigua, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Peru, Sweden, US Virgin Islands, Algeria, Argentina, Aruba, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait1, Lebanon, Liberia, Portugal, Saint Lucia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tonga, Uruguay, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.