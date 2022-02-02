BEIJING - Another tournament filled with fierce competition is right around the corner for both the Team USA men's and women's hockey teams. Here's what you need to know about the teams the United States are putting on the ice in Beijing.
When is the Olympic hockey tournament?
The men's tournament begins on Feb. 10 and concludes with the Gold Medal game on Feb. 20. The women's tournament starts on Feb. 3, the day before the opening ceremony and ends on Feb. 17 with the Gold Medal game.
Both the men's and women's schedule can be found on the USA Hockey website.
Where can I watch the tournament?
Hockey games will be televised on KOMU 8 or USA Network. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website. A full schedule of games and TV information can be found on that website as well.
What happened in the last Olympic hockey tournament?
The men's team finished seventh in the 2018 games. Russia finished with the men's gold in PyeongChang. The women took home the gold after defeating Canada in a shootout in 2018.
Who is on Team USA?
On the men's side, the U.S. fields another very young team. Once again, NHL players are not participating in the games leaving the best players in the world out of the Olympics.
On the women's side, a few familiar faces return in 2022. Hilary Knight is back for her fourth Olympics and looks to lead the team to the podium yet again.
Full rosters for both the men and women can be found on the USA Hockey website.
And we're off to the #WinterOlympics! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HHVLsKoTN1— USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 27, 2022
How can I follow along with the team?
The best way to keep tabs with the team is is by following along with their Twitter, @USAHockey.