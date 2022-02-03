BEIJING - The skating events are some of the most high pressure events in the 2022 games. Here is everything you need to know about the Figure skating and speed skating events.
When are the events?
The skating events begin on Feb. 3 and run through Feb. 20. This includes figure skating, short track and speed skating events.
Where can I watch?
The skating events will be televised on KOMU 8 or USA Network. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website and Peacock. A full schedule of games and TV information can be found on that website as well.
Who took home medals in PyeongChang?
The U.S. took home two figure skating medals in 2018, a bronze in the team event and a bronze in ice dance. In short track, Team USA picked up one medal, a silver from John-Henry Krueger in the men's 1000m. They also took home a bronze in the women's team pursuit in speed skating.
Who is on Team USA?
The U.S. Figure Skating team is headlined once again by Nathan Chen. Chen fell short of the podium in 2018 but is one of the favorites to medal in 2022. A full figure skating roster can be seen here. The short track team is sending seven athletes to the games. The speed skating team returns a handful of athletes from 2018 to the games in 2022.
How can I follow along with the athletes?
The teams can be found on Twitter @USFigureSkating and @USSpeedskating.