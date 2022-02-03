BEIJING - The 2022 Winter Olympics will include another round of intense competition on the slopes of the Zhangjiakou competition zone and the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area. Here is what you need to know about the skiing and snowboarding events.
When are the events?
There are multiple ski and snowboard events taking place in the 2022 games. These include alpine skiing, biathlon, cross country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboarding.
These events will run continuously over the course of the games so if you turn on your TV during the Olympics there is a good chance you will see some sort of skiing event.
Where can I watch?
Skiing and Snowboarding will be televised on NBC or USA Network. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website and Peacock. A full schedule of games and TV information can be found on that website as well.
Who took home medals in PyeongChang?
On the skiing side, Mikaela Shiffrin took home two medals in alpine skiing (gold in giant slalom, silver in alpine combined), Brita Sigourney took home a bronze in halfpipe, plus David Wise and Alex Ferreira placed first and second in halfpipe. All four athletes will be pushing to win again in 2022.
On the snowboarding side, the United States dominated the competition. It was a clean sweep atop the men's and women's halfpipe and slopestyle with Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Shaun White and Red Gerard taking home golds. Anderson also took silver in the women's big air while Kyle Mack took silver on the men's side in that event.
Who is on Team USA?
A full list of athletes can be found on Team USA Ski and Snowboard website. Big names on the team include Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Mikaela Shiffrin and others.
A full roster can be found on the Team USA website.
.@MikaelaShiffrin heading to day 1 of training at @Beijing2022 👀🥳🇺🇸@NBCOlympics @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/RneIHFFm8B— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 31, 2022
How can I follow along with the athletes?
The best way to keep tabs with the team is is by following along with their Twitter, @usskiteam.