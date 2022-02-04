BEIJING - The Olympics are home to many sports that you don't see televised at most other times, and the sliding events are some of those sports. Here is everything you need to know about the events taking place at the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing.
When are the events?
Sliding events start on Feb. 5 and run through Feb. 20. These events include bobsleigh, luge and skeleton.
Where can I watch?
The sliding events will be televised on KOMU 8 or USA Network. They will also be streamed on the NBC Olympics website and Peacock. A full schedule of games and TV information can be found on that website as well.
Who took home medals in PyeongChang?
Chris Mazdzer took home a silver in the men's singles luge. The two-woman bobsleigh team took home a sliver as well.
Who is on Team USA?
There are 23 athletes representing the U.S. at the sliding center. The skeleton and bobsleigh teams can be found on Team USA's website. The luge team can be seen below.
We'll let this one slide... pic.twitter.com/lRiFSHCS78— Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 24, 2022
How can I follow along with the athletes?
The best way to keep tabs with the team is is by following along with their Twitter, @USA_Luge and @USABS.