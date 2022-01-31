BEIJING - The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are just a couple days away and this is what you need to know as you get ready for Team USA and others to compete for the gold.
When are the Olympics taking place?
The Winter Olympics officially begin on Friday, Feb. 4 and competition runs through Sunday, Feb. 20.
The Opening Ceremony coverage is scheduled to begin on KOMU 8 at 5 a.m. A primetime rebroadcast of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on KOMU 8 and will feature special coverage of Team USA, coverage of the lighting of the cauldron, and the parade of nations from National Stadium.
The primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony will be replayed once again overnight.
The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20.
ONE week until the #WinterOlympics! ❄️The stars of @TeamUSA are coming to NBC and @peacockTV on February 3rd. pic.twitter.com/eX1Fq1a42W— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) January 27, 2022
Where are the Olympics?
The 2022 Winter Games are being held in Beijing, China. The Yanqing and Zhangjiakou zones will also host some events.
Where can I watch the Olympics?
The 2022 Winter Olympics will be televised on the networks of NBC. This includes coverage on KOMU 8. You can also stream the Olympics on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, or the NBC Sports app.
A full TV schedule can be found on the NBC Olympics website and eventually on KOMU.com/Olympics.
What sports are included in the Winter Olympics?
The official Olympics website lists 15 sports as part of the games:
- Alpine Skiing
- Biathlon
- Bobsled
- Cross-Country Skiing
- Curling
- Figure Skating
- Freestyle Skiing
- Hockey
- Luge
- Nordic Combined
- Short Track
- Skeleton
- Ski Jumping
- Snowboarding
- Speed Skating
These sports feature both men's and women's competition. Full descriptions of each sport can be found on the Olympics website.
What is new for these games?
The Winter Games will be the debut of several new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air, Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.
Who is competing for Team USA?
The United States is sending another strong team to the Olympics this year. Snowboarders Chloe Kim, Shaun White, and Jamie Anderson look to continue their reign on the snow. Mikaela Shiffrin aims to dominate the slopes in alpine skiing again.
The U.S. also sends figure skaters Nathan Chen and Alysa Liu to hunt for gold. Also on the ice, women's hockey star Hilary Knight is back for her fourth Olympics.
The men's hockey team figures to have a few less recognizable stars as the NHL players will be absent from the tournament once again.
And they're off! ✈️ #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/UZJIbwGjK2— Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 27, 2022
Will there be fans at the Olympics?
Yes and no. The IOC announced that a few "selected spectators" would be allowed to attend the games. No fans from outside China will be allowed to attend the games and tickets are not on sale to the public.
Where can I track the medal count?
The NBC Olympics website has a medal tracker which will be updated after each event finishes. KOMU.com/Olympics will also have the medal count once the games begin.
What is a diplomatic boycott?
If you haven't yet heard, the United States and several other countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics. This doesn't mean much for the athletes, Team USA is still traveling and competing in the games, but no U.S. officials will be in attendance. While some other countries have not officially called a diplomatic boycott, Japan, Britain, Australia and Canada are not sending officials to the games.