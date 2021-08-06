FRIDAY AM UPDATE

Jacarra Winchester wrestled for bronze Friday morning but was quickly pinned in the women's 53kg, by Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus.

Former Missouri Valley Viking wrestler Jacarra Winchester kept her hopes of winning a medal alive in Tokyo with a repechage win on Thursday night.  Winchester defeated Herin Avila from Cuba 3-0.

Winchester's win set up a Bronze Medal match with Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus on Friday morning. Winchester lost in a first period fall and finished with a 2-2 record in the competition. 

Two other former Missouri Valley wrestlers joined Winchester in Tokyo as part of the USA wrestling coaching staff.

Clarissa Chun, a former National champion for Missouri Valley and a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, is an assistant coach for the women’s wrestling team. Nate Engel, a former All-American for the Missouri Valley men’s wrestling team, is the personal coach for Adeline Gray, who won the silver medal for the USA in the 76kg women’s freestyle wrestling.

Winchester is originally from Oakland, CA but won a National Championship at Missouri Valley in 2015 which helped propel her into a wrestling career at the international level.  She won a World Championship in 2019 before qualifying for her first U.S. Olympic team.

