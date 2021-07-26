TOKYO - After an exciting weekend of competition, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue with daytime and primetime coverage on the networks of NBC. Here are the top events to watch on Monday.
Daytime events:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by the final of the men's canoe slalom, group stage matches of the 3x3 basketball tournament, swimming qualifying heats and a beach volleyball match. Daytime coverage on KOMU begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
Maggie Steffens will go for the goals record in water polo, as the U.S. faces China.
Daytime coverage on other networks includes badminton qualifying rounds, cycling, and more starting at 11 a.m. on the USA Network.
Table tennis, handball, volleyball and basketball will air during the day on NBCSN.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime events:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by coverage of the men’s synchronized platform final in diving, the men’s team final in gymnastics and the women’s final in Triathlon.
Three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak will lead the men's gymnastics team. Teammate Brody Malone is undefeated in major domestic all-around competitions this year, winning the 2021 NCAA title, U.S. title and Olympic Trials.
There are also medals up for grabs in the pool with finals in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke and more.
Katie Ledeck will swim two prelims Monday night: 200m freestyle in which Ledecky defends her gold, and the 1500m freestyle where she holds the world record. Lilly King vies for the gold in the 100m breaststroke, while Regan Smith on the women's team and Ryan Murphy on the men's are the USA's best hope in the 100m backstroke.
Primetime events on other networks include water polo, volleyball, beach volleyball and rugby.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
The U.S. will face Japan for the gold medal in softball on Tuesday night. They plan Japan on Monday in the final game of group play,, with the winner getting home field advantage in Tuesday's gold medal final.