TOKYO — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have officially come to a close. With all the highs and lows of competing under the brightest lights the world has to offer, emotion once again took center stage. Here is a look back at some of that emotion and some of the headlines of the 2020 Olympics.
Team USA takes most medals, most gold
With 113 total medals the United States once again took the most medals out of any country at the games. The U.S. finishes ahead of China, with 88 medals, and the Russian Olympic Committee, with 71 medals.
WE ARE SO PROUD. ♥️🤍 💙 🇺🇸 🎤🥇 39🥈 41🥉 33626 athletes. 17 days. 113 medals.— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2021
Team USA just edged out China, 39-38, in the race for the most gold medals.
A full breakdown of the medal count can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
U.S. dominance in the pool continues
After grabbing 33 medals in the pool in 2016, Team USA took home 30 medals in 2020, with 11 of those medals being gold.
The medal chase was spearheaded by Caeleb Dressel, who took home 5 golds, nearly half of the teams total golds. Katie Ledecky had another strong Olympic performance with 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals.
Surprise medals were taken by Lydia Jacoby, who pulled off the upset and won gold in the 100m breaststroke, and Robert Finke, who completed an incredible comeback in the last few meters to take the gold in the 800m freestyle.
You can see Jacoby's gold medal swim here:
Finke's incredible comeback can be seen here:
Team USA sweeps men's, women's basketball gold again
Kevin Durant became the all-time leading scorer in Olympic men's basketball history and Brittney Griner put up 30 points in the gold medal game on the way to gold medals for both the men's and women's teams.
United States of Basketball. 🥇🥇🥇 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/jC8lia4aFf— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2021
St. Louis native Jason Tatum was a big key to the United States success, coming off the bench to provide scoring when the team needed it. Highlights of the men's gold medal game can be seen below:
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first five time Olympic gold medalists in basketball after beating Japan in the gold medal game. The women's basketball team hasn't lost an Olympic game since 1992. Highlights of the women's gold medal game can be seen below:
Skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing make Olympic debut
Four sports made their Olympic debut and Americans took medals in all four of them.
Cory Juneau and Jagger Eaton were both able to bring home bronze medals in the park and street skateboarding competitions.
Hawaii-born Carissa Moore, the number one ranked women's surfer in the world, was able to take care of business winning gold in the women's shortboard competition.
Nathaniel Coleman climbed his way to a silver medal in the combined sport climbing event.
Ariel Torres Gutierrez took bronze in the men's kata event in karate.
Mental health takes centerstage in women's gymnastics
Sometimes when watching an athletic competition, we forget that the athletes competing are also human beings. Simone Biles showed us that it is important to take care of yourself and your health even when it means sacrificing on the biggest stage.
With Simone Biles out for most of the competition, some of the best stories of the Olympics were her teammates stepping up to fill Biles' spot in her events. Suni Lee thrived under that pressure and took gold in the all-around competition.
Closing Ceremony, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024
With the Closing Ceremony complete, the 2020 games have officially come to a close. The Team USA athletes that remained in Tokyo until the end of the games celebrated all of their accomplishments at the Closing Ceremony.
For fans of the Olympics, you don't have to wait long to see elite international competition once again. Beijing is hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022. In fact, we are just a mere 179 days from the Opening Ceremony in Beijing. The 2022 Winter Olympic Games begin February 4, 2022 and end February 20, 2022.
🔥❄️All venues and facilities for Beijing 2022 are close to complete. ♻️🌟They all aim to promote sustainability, and all the venues will be open for public use for winter sports after the games. #Beijing2022 #Olympics Learn more at➡️ https://t.co/C0bpbiD68Q📸TieJiang pic.twitter.com/xSDRxEbX7P— Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) August 4, 2021
The next Summer Olympics will take place in 2026 in Paris. We already know that skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing will be returning in 2024. Baseball, softball, and karate will not be included but breakdancing has been added. The 2024 Summer Olympics Games will take place between July 26, 2024 and August 11, 2024.
What a sight 🤩@Paris2024 🇫🇷 @Olympics pic.twitter.com/sBA7QIbOXt— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2021