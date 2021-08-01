TOKYO — Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final at Olympics
Biles will not defend her Olympic gold medal on the floor exercise. She is dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.”
She is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.
USA Gymnastics says Biles has not decided whether to participate in Tuesday's balance beam final.
MyKayla Skinner competed in Biles' place on the vault and brought home a silver medal this morning. Suni Lee followed up her all-around gold with a bronze on the uneven bars.
Milestone medals in the pool
Caeleb Dressel added two more gold medals with wins in the 50-meter freestyle and helping the men's 4x100-meter medley set a world record. Dressel will complete his Tokyo Olympics with a total of five gold medals.
“I’m proud of myself. I feel like I reached what my potential was here at these Games,” Dressel said. “It was just really fun racing.”
Dressel joins Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi, as well as East Germany’s Kristin Otto, as the only swimmers to win as many as five golds at a single Olympics. Phelps did it three times.
Primetime Coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 for gymnastics includes the men's floor exercise, the women's vault, the men's pommel horse and the women's uneven bars. The women's diving 3 meter springboard final and track and field finals will also air. Catch replayed highlights at 6 p.m. CT on KOMU.
Primetime coverage on other networks include beach volleyball, men's tennis singles final, field hockey, women's basketball, wrestling and more.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
