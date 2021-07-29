TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Sunisa Lee wins all-around gymnastics gold
USA's Sunisa Lee won the women's all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, scoring a 57.433 to finish ahead of Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in second and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova in third. Lee's victory coming after former all-around gymnastics gold medalist Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympics to protect her mental health.
GOLDEN MOMENT 🥇@sunisalee_ takes home gold in the women's all-around! @TeamUSA // #TokyoOlympics x #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/QH2VqLomQ8— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021
Caeleb Dressel takes home gold in men's 100m freestyle
Caeleb Dressel set an Olympic record as he recorded a time of 47.02 and finished just 0.06 seconds ahead of Australian Kyle Chalmers. Dressel his won the first three medals of his career in team relay races, this being his first individual gold medal.
OLYMPIC RECORD for Caeleb Dressel!HE DID IT! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA📺: NBC💻: https://t.co/Sdse4JEfNh📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/LGKo5dQw92— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021
Bobby Finke wins gold in the first-ever men's 800m Olympic final
USA's Bobby Finke took home gold after being behind for nearly the entire race. Finke had an amazing comeback and surged to first in the final in the final 50 meter stretch of the 16 lap race.
HE DID THE UN-FINKEABLE!Bobby Finke, you are an OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/mHtfqDsEnr— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by finals in rowing, quarterfinals in cycling, group matches in water polo and volleyball and the women's whitewater canoe slalom final. Coverage will start at 11 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted with women's all-around swimming finals and track and field.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.