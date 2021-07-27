TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Team USA wins the silver medal in women's team gymnastics after Simone Biles drops out.
The 24-year-old left the floor after scoring a 13.766 on vault. She walked off the floor with a trainer and was heard telling her teammates, "I love you guys, but you're gonna be just fine."
She seemed uncharacteristically shaky throughout the qualification rounds even though she was the first woman to qualify for all 6 Olympic gymnastics events since 1992. Her availability for the individual finals is now in question. Biles confirmed in a press conference after the event that she was not injured.
"It's been really stressful, this Olympic games," Biles said. "It's been a long week. It's been a long Olympic process. It's been a long year. I think we're just a little bit too stressed out. We should be out here having fun and sometimes that's not the case."
Biles said later that she has never felt this way leading up to an event.
"I've never felt like this going into a competition before and I tried to go out here and have fun but once I came out I was like no, my mental is not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself," Biles said.
Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021
The team was able secure the silver medal without Biles, finishing with 166.09 points. The Russian Olympic Committee won the gold medal with 169.528 points.
The U.S. women's gymnastics team earns silver at the #TokyoOlympics. 🥈 pic.twitter.com/2iyll53p0w— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021
Team USA Softball drops gold medal game against Japan, takes silver.
In a rematch of the last softball gold medal game, 2008 in Beijing, Japan once again bested Team USA winning 2-0.
Pure elation as Japan wins softball gold as the host country of the #TokyoOlympics! 🇯🇵 🥇pic.twitter.com/tIbL36EeD6— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021
Pitchers Cat Osterman and Ueno Yukiko faced off once again, just like they did in 2008, and again it was Yukiko who got the victory. Japan got their runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Team USA only managed two hits in the game. Softball will not be a part of the 2024 Olympics so there will be another long wait for Team USA in their quest for softball gold.
In softball’s first appearance at the Olympics since 2008, @TeamUSA earns silver. 🥈#TokyoOlympics x @USASoftballWNT pic.twitter.com/ZhvD4sXZXu— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021
USA Women's Soccer advances to knockout round after draw with Australia.
After a shaky start to these Olympics, Team USA was able to secure a place in the knockout stages of the women's tournament. This is the first time since 1996 that Team USA did not win their group.
After the US 0-0 draw with Australia, Sweden was able to win the group with a 3-0 victory over New Zealand. This was not expected as the US was ranked number one in the world heading into this tournament.
Their first knockout stage game will likely have Team USA taking on Brazil or the Netherlands. Team USA was eliminated in this round at the 2016 Olympics.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by beach volleyball. Coverage will start at 11 a.m.
Other coverage on other networks include women's soccer between Great Britain and Canada, followed by rugby, weightlifting and combat sports on the USA network.
NBCSN will have a replay of the USA vs Japan softball game, equestrian, archery, surfing and more.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by a replay of the women's gymnastics team final and more live coverage from the Aquatic Center. Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline a number of Team USA medal contenders in swimming across five medal events. Those events include women’s 200m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 1500m freestyle and men’s 4x200m.
Primetime coverage on other networks include beach volleyball, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, rowing and more.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
Top story from last night:
Alaska was able to win it's first Olympic gold medal after Lydia Jacoby, a 17-year-old, defeated fellow American Lilly King and South African Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m breaststroke.