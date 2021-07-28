TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Simone Biles withdrawals to focus on mental health
USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Simone Biles has withdrawn from individual all-around competition. The gymnast wants to save her mental health and is here for much more than just the gold medals.
USA Gymnastics confirms that Simone Biles will not participate in Thursday's women's all-around final to focus on her mental health."Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," the governing body said.@USAgym | @TeamUSA— Olympics (@Olympics) July 28, 2021
US women win first ever gold medal in 3x3 basketball
For the first time in history the US women's 3x3 basketball team takes home the gold medal after their 18-15 win over the Russian Olympic Committee.
IT'S GOLD FOR TEAM USA! 🥇#TokyoOlympics | #3x3 pic.twitter.com/ndx1C3LF0L— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
This will be the 11th gold medal for team USA competing in this years Summer Games and the 31st in all.
#OlympicHERstory right before our eyes! https://t.co/mB8QoGtk5Q— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
Katie Ledecky makes history again
Katie Ledecky becomes the first ever gold medal winner in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle coming in with a time of 15:37.34. This will be Ledecky's 6th career gold medal. Teammate Erica Sullivan won the silver.
PURE. DOMINANCE.Katie Ledecky is the first Olympic champion in the women's 1500m freestyle! #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/3LzAdPOsT8— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
OLYMPIC HISTORY IS MADE‼️@katieledecky wins the first-EVER Olympic gold medal in the women's 1500m free and teammate Erica Sullivan wins the silver.@TeamUSA x #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/fTLlcWFgEg— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by women's Slalom Canoeing final, women's Beach Volleyball, Swimming and Diving. Coverage will start at 11 a.m.
Other coverage on other networks include canoeing, kayaking and more on the USA network.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted with the women's gymnastics team final, live swimming coverage, including finals in women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly and women's 200m individual medley.
Primetime coverage on other networks include canoeing, kayaking and more.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.