TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
April Ross and Alix Klineman are new women's beach volleyball champions
The USA beach volleyball duo dominated Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the gold medal match on Thursday. The final scores were 21-15, 21-16. The team only lost one set during the entire Olympic tournament and will also play the winner of the Brazil-Korea match for the gold medal in indoor volleyball on Sunday.
April Ross and Alix Klineman are the new women's #BeachVolleyball Olympic champions!@BeachVBWorld @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/ScZgiB13E9— Olympics (@Olympics) August 6, 2021
Allyson Felix is the first woman ever to win 10 medals at the Olympics
Felix made history during the final of the 400-meter dash. She won bronze, giving her ten medals across four different Olympic Games. This is the most out of any woman in U.S. track and field history.
Ladies and gentlemen, the first woman to ever win 10 #Athletics medals at the Olympics...Take a bow, @allysonfelix! #USA #StrongerTogether | @Tokyo2020 | @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/id7qzKEw1l— Olympics (@Olympics) August 6, 2021
U.S. wrestler, Gable Steveson, wins gold in men's 125kg freestyle wrestling
Steveson was down three points in the last 23 seconds of a face off with Georgian Geno Petriashvili when he then managed to score five points to earn gold.
It’s #gold for Gable Steveson of #USA in the men’s 125kg freestyle #wrestling.Congrats to Gable & @TeamUSA! #StrongerTogether |#Tokyo2020 | @Wrestling pic.twitter.com/p3hIFGlxNI— Olympics (@Olympics) August 6, 2021
Team USA takes silver in women's 4 x 100m relay
Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs win silver medal in women's 4x100m relay Friday morning. The team finished behind Jamaican gold medalists and ahead of bronze medalists of Great Britain.
#TeamUSA take #silver in the women’s 4 x 100m relay.#StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @WorldAthletics | #Athletics pic.twitter.com/X1teADMe0m— Olympics (@Olympics) August 6, 2021
Daytime coverage:
Daytime coverage of the Olympics on KOMU 8 includes coverage of qualifying in canoe/kayak, jumping in equestrian and the team event in artistic swimming. Then, the individual event in rhythmic gymnastics, women's volleyball semifinals and the debut gold is awarded in women's sport climbing.
Daytime coverage on KOMU begins at 11 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 includes coverage of track & field finals, including the women's marathon, men's 4x100m, women's 4x100m, qualifying for men's platform in diving and the men's basketball gold medal game.