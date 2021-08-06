TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.

April Ross and Alix Klineman are new women's beach volleyball champions

The USA beach volleyball duo dominated Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the gold medal match on Thursday. The final scores were 21-15, 21-16. The team only lost one set during the entire Olympic tournament and will also play the winner of the Brazil-Korea match for the gold medal in indoor volleyball on Sunday. 

Allyson Felix is the first woman ever to win 10 medals at the Olympics

Felix made history during the final of the 400-meter dash. She won bronze, giving her ten medals across four different Olympic Games. This is the most out of any woman in U.S. track and field history. 

U.S. wrestler, Gable Steveson, wins gold in men's 125kg freestyle wrestling

Steveson was down three points in the last 23 seconds of a face off with Georgian Geno Petriashvili when he then managed to score five points to earn gold. 

Team USA takes silver in women's 4 x 100m relay 

Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs win silver medal in women's 4x100m relay Friday morning. The team finished behind Jamaican gold medalists and ahead of bronze medalists of Great Britain. 

Daytime coverage: 

Daytime coverage of the Olympics on KOMU 8 includes coverage of qualifying in canoe/kayak, jumping in equestrian and the team event in artistic swimming. Then, the individual event in rhythmic gymnastics, women's volleyball semifinals and the debut gold is awarded in women's sport climbing. 

Daytime coverage on KOMU begins at 11 a.m.

Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.

Primetime coverage: 

Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 includes coverage of track & field finals, including the women's marathon, men's 4x100m, women's 4x100m, qualifying for men's platform in diving and the men's basketball gold medal game. 

A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.

To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.