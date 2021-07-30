TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
U.S. women's soccer team beats the Netherlands, advances to Tokyo Olympics semifinal
The U.S. women's soccer team advanced to the semifinals after beating the Netherlands on penalty kicks in an intense match.
Tied 2-2, the match went on for an extra 30-minute time period. U.S. goalie, Alyssa Naecher, saved twice in the shootout which then helped Megan Rapinoe score to send the U.S. into the next round.
Just taking it all in. ⚽️@USWNT x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/HH2qzMwAnH— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2021
U.S. women's medley relay makes final
The U.S. qualified second, behind Canada, to the final of the women's 4x100m medley relay.
USA Baseball beats Israel 8-1
USA Baseball starts their Tokyo 2020 journey with a win against Israel. Baseball is back in the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
Put it in the BOOKS! 📚@USABaseball is off and running at the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/6iGMTm8dx5— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2021
Daytime Coverage:
Ffinals in Rowing continue with medal contests in both Women’s and Men’s races. Then in Water Polo, the U.S. Women face ROC in a preliminary match. In Cycling, the race for gold is on, in the Women’s and Men’s BMX finals, followed by qualifying rounds in Women’s Springboard Diving.
Next, Beach Volleyball’s April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record against the Netherlands. The afternoon wraps up with qualifying heats in Swimming featuring 13 races in 5 events.
Coverage will start at 11 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Track and Field kicks off the night with Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in round 1 of the Women's 400m hurdles. Then it’s the semi-finals of the mixed 4x400m relay.
In Beach Volleyball, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil are expected to continue their winning streak against Brazil.
Swimming Finals: The world’s fastest swimmer is in the pool again, as Caeleb Dressel is favored to win Gold in the Men's 100m butterfly. First-time Olympians Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White represent Team USA in the Women's 200m backstroke, and Katie Ledecky is the favorite in the Women's 800m freestyle, followed by the 4x100m medley.
