TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals
After dropping out of the all around final and multiple event finals, Biles will compete in the balance beam finals.
BREAKING: @Simone_Biles will compete in Tuesday's women's balance beam final on the last day of #artisticgymnastics competition at #Tokyo2020@TeamUSA @USAGym #StrongerTogetherhttps://t.co/x3T9JoYIuc— Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021
Biles dropped out of the other events due to mental health concerns. She was dealing with what gymnasts call the "twisties," which is when gymnasts lose the sense of where they are while doing a flip in the air.
The balance beam finals will take place Tuesday morning.
Jade Carey takes gold in floor finals
Carey has competed as an event specialist after not qualifying for the all around events. She made the most of her opportunity taking gold with a score of 14.366.
GOLDEN! 🥇 @TeamUSA's @jadeacarey wins GOLD on floor exercise at the #TokyoOlympics.@OnHerTurf x #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/zjUvfWwsmg— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 2, 2021
She placed ahead of Italy's Vanessa Ferrari, who took silver, and Japan's Mai Murakami and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova, who tied for bronze.
You can watch her routine below:
USWNT upset by Canada in women's soccer tournament
The FIFA number one US Women's National Team is out of the Olympics before the gold medal game once again. A controversial VAR decision gave Canada a penalty in the 75th minute which they converted for the only goal of the game.
The United States gold medal drought continues as they have not reached the gold medal game since the 2012 Olympics.
Rain doesn't slow Dalilah Muhammad in the 400m hurdles
In torrential conditions, reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. got the job done and won her semifinal with a time of 53.30. She advances to the final for a chance to defend her Olympic gold from Rio.
Daytime coverage:
Daytime coverage of the Olympics on KOMU 8 include the evening and jumping finals in Equestrian, early round matches for the men's tournaments in Beach Volleyball and Water Polo, qualifying for men's springboard in Diving and finals for the men's vault and men's rings in Gymnastics and more. Daytime coverage on KOMU begins at 11 a.m.
Daytime coverage on other networks include beach volleyball, handball, weightlifting and wrestling.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 includes a live quarterfinal match in the women’s Beach Volleyball tournament, finals in the men’s 400m hurdles, women’s long jump and more and coverage of the women’s floor final in gymnastics.
Primetime coverage on other networks include water polo, basketball, and a variety of track and field events including the long jump and men's 400m hurdles.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.
Top story from last night:
There is a new fastest man alive.
In one of the most astonishing results of the Tokyo Games, Italian Marcell Jacobs clocked a personal-best 9.80 to stunningly claim the first Olympic men's 100m gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era. Take a look below:
And if you're looking to see what Olympic competition means to not only the athletes, but the people covering the games as well, here's swimming commentator Rowdy Gaines calling the men's 4x100 medley relay.
Introducing the latest #TokyoOlympics innovation: ROWDY CAM. @RowdyGaines pic.twitter.com/YRWRteEo0y— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 2, 2021