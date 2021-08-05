TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Men's U.S. basketball team beats Australia to play for gold
After being down 15, the United States men's basketball team turned it around and beat Australia 97-78. Kevin Durant led the charge for the team, putting up 23 points and 9 rebounds. The U.S. men's team will advance to the final to play against France for gold.
The United States is headed to the gold medal game! 🥇@usabasketball scores 55 in the second half to beat Australia! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/bnAOkAWnmD— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021
U.S. Women's Soccer team takes home bronze
U.S. Women's national team beat Australia to win the bronze medal, led by Megan Rapinoe, who had two goals. The women's team got it back together after being denied their chance to reclaim gold in their 1-0 loss against Canada.
With their victory over Australia, the @USWNT is taking home the BRONZE medal from the #TokyoOlympics!NBC Olympics | @ATT pic.twitter.com/kZsNyUqgen— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021
U.S.'s Katie Nageotte takes gold in the women's pole vault final
After Nageotte and the 14 other women competing in the event final failed to clear the bar at its lowest height of the session, Nageotte refocused and nailed her third attempt. Nageotte was the only competitor to complete a successful vault at 4.90 meters, finishing ahead of Anzhelika Sidorova, Russia, who took silver and Holly Bradshaw, Great Britain, who took bronze.
Flying high to OLYMPIC GLORY!@TeamUSA's Katie Nageotte wins GOLD in women's pole vault. 🥇 #TokyoOlympics @ktnago13 // @onherturf x #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/UQrMSfWIyi— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021
U.S. Baseball team shuts down South Korea to advance to final
The United States baseball beat South Korea 7-2 to get their shot at gold. After taking a 2-1 lead through five innings, the Americans managed to scored 5 more in the bottom of the 6th to secure their victory. They will play Japan in the gold medal game.
EYES ON THE PRIZE. @USABaseball will play for GOLD. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/a82tGkop7q— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2021
Daytime coverage:
Daytime coverage of the Olympics on KOMU 8 includes coverage of canoeing, water polo, sport climbing, cycling, track & field, basketball.
Daytime coverage on KOMU begins at 11 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 includes coverage skateboarding, women's diving, track & field, beach volleyball.