TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Biles takes bronze on beam
After dropping out of multiple events due to mental health concerns, Simone Biles returned to the floor this morning and was able to come away with a bronze medal on the balance beam.
Leading by example ✨Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) closed the show with a 🥉 at the Balance Beam Final today! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rsIRIinvtp— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 3, 2021
This medal put Biles in a tie for the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time. Both men's and women's gymnastics have finished at the 2020 Olympics and only time will tell if we see Biles compete on the world stage again.
Tamyra Mensah-Stock makes history with wrestling gold
Tuesday morning Tamyra Mensah-Stock made history by becoming the first black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling.
Breaking barriers. @MensahTamStock is the first Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling history. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/NWx5VRCJnX— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021
Mensah-Stock also became only the second woman from the United States to win the wrestling gold.
.@MensahTamStock becomes only the second woman to win gold in @USAWrestling history. #TokyoOlympicspic.twitter.com/7PVYAtvqNT— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021
April Ross and Alix Klineman down Germany on the sand
The dynamic duo of American beach volleyball dominated Germany, winning their quarterfinal match in straight sets 21-19, 21-19.
Ross and Klineman will play in the semifinals on Thursday morning against the Swiss team.
US takes down Spain on the hardwood
The United States men's basketball team advanced to the semifinals last night with a 95-81 victory over Spain.
It's on to the #Tokyo2020 semifinals! @KDTrey5 29 PTS @jaytatum0 13 PTS🇺🇸 #USABMNT #Basketball pic.twitter.com/73iUQU9WH5— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 3, 2021
Team USA was helped by 29 points from all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant. St. Louis native Jason Tatum added 13 points off the bench.
Just went off for a top-10 scoring performance in U.S. Men's Olympic history @KDTrey5!KD's 29 PTS vs 🇪🇸 is good for 9th all-time on the single game leaderboard. KD also holds down a tie for 4th (30 PTS, twice) & 10th (28 PTS).🇺🇸 #USABMNT x #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/jA1q5gSFx2— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 3, 2021
Spain got 38 points from Ricky Rubio but it wasn't enough to take down the defending gold medalists. The U.S. will take on former NBA champion Patty Mills and team Australia in the semifinals.
Daytime coverage:
Daytime coverage of the Olympics on KOMU 8 includes coverage of the debut of sport climbing in the Olympic games with the men’s qualifying round, finals in canoe/kayak, finals in the men’s and women’s team sprints in cycling, a quarterfinal match in the women’s Water Polo tournament and more. Daytime coverage on KOMU begins at 11 a.m.
Daytime coverage on other networks include soccer, field hockey, table tennis, wrestling, and more
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 includes coverage of the men’s springboard final in diving, finals and semifinals in track & field, including the men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 400m hurdles, the men’s horizontal bar final and women’s balance beam final in gymnastics and more.
Primetime coverage on other networks includes water polo, soccer, beach volleyball, skateboarding, and golf.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
Top story from last night:
Teenage phenom Athing Mu won the 800m gold, breaking American record in the process. Mu raced to a time of 1:55.21 to give the U.S. its first Olympic Games title in the women's 800m in 53 years.