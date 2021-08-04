TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.

McLaughlin breaks her own world record and finishes with gold

Sydney McLaughlin dominates in the women's 400-meter hurdles in 54.46 seconds, not only breaking her own world record, but bringing home the gold as well. Not far behind was teammate Dalilah Muhammad finishing with silver. 

U.S. women's basketball team defeats Australia to advance to semifinals

The U.S. women's basketball team advanced to the semifinals after a 79-55 win over Australia. Breanna Stewart helped the U.S. cruise to victory with 23 points and will face Serbia in the semifinals on Friday 12:40 a.m. ET, on NBC for the gold.

U.S. women's volleyball team headed to semifinals 

U.S. women's volleyball team defeated the Dominican Republic 3-0 to advance to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row. 

U.S. baseball team is set to advance to the semifinals

After a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic, the U.S. baseball team is set to face off against South Korea Thursday. A win in Thursday's game places them in a position to take on Japan for the gold medal game.

Daytime coverage:

Daytime coverage of the Olympics on KOMU 8 includes coverage of equestrian, artistic swimming, canoeing, beach volleyball, skateboarding, diving, individual jumping final in equestrian, duet final in artistic swimming, women's qualifying in sport climbing and a men's beach volleyball quarterfinal match.

Daytime coverage on KOMU begins at 11 a.m.

Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock.

Primetime coverage: 

Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 includes coverage of women's beach volleyball semifinal, track & field, women's diving diving, qualifying in the women's 4x100 relay, men's x100, men's triple jump final and other track & field events.

A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.

To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.