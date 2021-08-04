TOKYO - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
McLaughlin breaks her own world record and finishes with gold
Sydney McLaughlin dominates in the women's 400-meter hurdles in 54.46 seconds, not only breaking her own world record, but bringing home the gold as well. Not far behind was teammate Dalilah Muhammad finishing with silver.
SHE DID IT AGAIN. WORLD RECORD FOR SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN. #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/B2HYUNLORr— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021
U.S. women's basketball team defeats Australia to advance to semifinals
The U.S. women's basketball team advanced to the semifinals after a 79-55 win over Australia. Breanna Stewart helped the U.S. cruise to victory with 23 points and will face Serbia in the semifinals on Friday 12:40 a.m. ET, on NBC for the gold.
SEMIFINAL BOUND! @usabasketball defeats Australia 79-55 and will play Serbia for a spot in the gold medal game. #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/RuEOb9C1tS— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021
Breanna Stewart was making it look easy in the Olympic quarterfinals.She and the U.S. cruise past Australia 79-55 and will face Serbia in the women's basketball semifinals 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IqxnHWYHW0— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2021
U.S. women's volleyball team headed to semifinals
U.S. women's volleyball team defeated the Dominican Republic 3-0 to advance to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.
For the fourth straight Olympic Games, @TeamUSA is moving on to the semifinals! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/cb3icefzq0— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021
U.S. baseball team is set to advance to the semifinals
After a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic, the U.S. baseball team is set to face off against South Korea Thursday. A win in Thursday's game places them in a position to take on Japan for the gold medal game.
'@USABaseball keeps their gold medal hopes alive! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA They beat the Dominican Republic to advance to the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/Qnr1j4UElq— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021