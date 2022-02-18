BEIJING - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
China's Eileen Gu wins gold in women's halfpipe final
Gu has been consistently discussed at the games in Beijing, winning two medals even before this final. That continued with her performance in the halfpipe final.
Freestyle skiing saw history being made, as Gu became the first freestyle skier to win three Olympic medals at a single Olympic Games.
Gu really shined on her second run on the halfpipe. Whether it was skiing backwards or forwards, she executed well and scored a 95. score that held strong throughout to secure gold.
Gu really shined on her second run on the halfpipe. Whether it was skiing backwards or forwards, she executed well and scored a 95. score that held strong throughout to secure gold.
Great Britain beats Team USA in Curling, advance to final
Team GB got past team USA 8-4 in a huge win for Great Britain. Advancing to the final secured at least a silver medal, the first for Great Britain at these Beijing games.
Great Britain will go on to play Sweden in the gold medal match.
Great Britain was nearly unstoppable during robbin play, winning eight of its nine matches. Their sole loss came from the USA.
After a tough match, Canada beats Team USA in the bronze medal battle on Friday.
U.S. figure skaters take early lead in Paris short program
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier came out with a strong and impressive short program.
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier came out with a strong and impressive short program.
Team USA is currently in second place in team bobsled
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman are currently in second place after Heat 1 in team bobsled.
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman are currently in second place after Heat 1 in team bobsled.
Elana Meyers Taylor named U.S. flag bearer for closing ceremony
Elana Meyers Taylor was not able to represent Team USA as the opening ceremony flag bearer due to a positive covid test.
Since then, the Olympic bobsledder will represent the U.S. as the flag bearer for the closing ceremony.
Since then, the Olympic bobsledder will represent the U.S. as the flag bearer for the closing ceremony.
Daytime Coverage:
The Friday daytime slate starts off with the Biathlon on KOMU 8 at 1 p.m. At the same time as that, the USA and Canada bronze medal match will be on USA today.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
The primetime coverage begins at 7 p.m. with figure skating and will be followed by men's halfpipe final on KOMU 8.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
