BEIJING - Here is all your latest Olympic news and updates and how you can watch the action on Friday.
Shaun White places fourth in men's halfpipe final
In his final Olympic event, USA's Shawn White failed to medal. White confirmed that these Olympic Games would be his last.
The 35-year-old recorded a score of 85 on his second run.
White couldn't quite stick a cab double cork 1440 attempt on his third and last run to finish in fourth place.
85.00 FOR SHAUN WHITE ON RUN 2‼️#WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS📺 @nbc and @peacockTV 💻 https://t.co/OSLTF2MtLt pic.twitter.com/L5P5f20aAj— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
White is a five-time Olympian and has won three gold medals in the halfpipe event. White is also a 13-time Winter X Games champion.
A legendary career. 🐐@shaunwhite x #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/ot6GF8zv9w— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
He gave a salute while riding down the pipe at his last-ever competition.
After his third run, fellow competitors greeted White and showed their respect for the three-time gold medalist.
Feb. 12 will be the 16-year anniversary of White’s first gold medal victory.
What a moment.Shaun White's competitors line up to congratulate him on an incredible career. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SJ9kdoHHhE— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
Japan's Ayumu Hirano secured the gold medal after a 96 score on his third run. Hirano pulled off a triple kork 1440, a first in Olympic competition.
REDEMPTION FOR AYUMU HIRANO! After winning silver in 2014 and 2018, Hirano wins gold with an EPIC final run! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/zgZRiRwOja— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
Australia's Scott James earned the silver medal from his 92.5 score in his second run. Switzerland's Jan Scherrer would win the bronze medal.
USA beats Great Britain in curling, 9-7
Team USA picked a late moment victory against Great Britain in robin play. The score was tied 7-7 before USA scored on its ninth stone drawn.
.@TeamShuster defeats Great Britain 9-7! @TeamUSA moves to 2-1 in round robin play. 🥌#WinterOlympics \\ #WatchWithUS pic.twitter.com/S8m48qgrtl— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
Team USA is currently 2-1 in robin play.
U.S. skater Kristen Santos falls short of Olympic medal
Team USA short track speed skater, Kristen Santos advanced to the 1000m finals earlier today and was going for the gold.
She fell short of that, placing 4th, after a collision with Arianna Fontana of Italy sent the two sliding into the side padding. Fontana was called for a penalty, and Santos finished fourth.
Hanne Desmet of Belgium was in fifth when the crash occurred in front of her which then lead her to take bronze.
Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won the short track women's 1000m gold medal for the second Winter Olympics in a row and South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong grabbed the silver medal.
After setting a world record in the quarterfinals, Suzanne Schulting finishes her quest for gold! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/VzbzgvPE5l— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
Team USA advances to the women's hockey semifinals
Team USA defeated the Czech Republic 4-1 on Friday in a quarterfinal matchup.
Ever since the Olympic women's ice hockey competition started in 1998, Team USA's women's hockey team has advanced to the semifinals every single time, including this year.
'@TeamUSA is MOVING ON to the semifinals! 🇺🇸 #WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS | @USAHockey pic.twitter.com/vTkLPp5gqX— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
The two women’s semifinal hockey games are scheduled for Sunday and Monday, but it is still unclear which one the U.S. will be in.
USA's Lindsey Jacobellis in mixed team snowboard cross
The mixed team snowboard cross event will be held today. This will be the first time a mixed snowboarding event is featured at the Olympics.
Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis, who won gold earlier this week, will take part in this event.
Daytime coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by coverage of the men's 10,000m race in speedskating and the men's 15km race in cross country. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on the USA Network includes the biathlon and ski jumping. Coverage begins at 11 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by coverage of the new mixed team snowboard-cross finals and women's downhill training in Alpine skiing.
Plus, the final runs of men's skeleton, short-track speedskating women's 1000m finals, men's relay semifinals and men's 500m heats. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes cross-country skiing and men's hockey: USA vs. Canada.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.