BEIJING - The Winter Olympics officially started this morning with the Opening Ceremony but the competition has already been going. Here's what you might've missed on Thursday night and what to watch for on Friday.
Olympic torch lit at Opening Ceremony
Team USA marches into the National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest," during the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Meet the U.S. flag bearers: Elana Meyers Taylor and John Shuster. Taylor will be competing in bobsled and Shuster in curling. Brittany Bowe held the flag bearing honor on behalf of Taylor, who missed the Opening Ceremony after a positive Covid test.
Meet the @TeamUSA flag bearers: Elana Meyers Taylor (@eamslider24) and John Shuster (@Shoostie2010) 🇺🇸Watch the Opening Ceremony on Friday in primetime at 8P ET on NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/lqwBI4VgE3— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022
Nathan Chen begins his quest for gold
Team USA's Nathan Chen won the team event's men's short program with a personal best score of 111.71 points - the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.
"I'm really happy to be here, very excited to be here and surrounded by amazing teammates."@nathanwchen reflects on his last Olympic experience after his short program in the team event. pic.twitter.com/7kat2h7Jpd— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022
U.S. beats Sweden in mixed doubles curling
In their fourth mixed doubles curling game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA picked up a win. Mixed doubles team, Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, win 8-7 in curling against Sweden.
.@TeamUSAMXD curling picked up the win in an extra-end thriller! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/JW0LrEFwTR— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022
Team USA takes the lead in figure skating team event
The U.S. takes the lead in the first three of eight segments of the competition. They are leading by 2 points over the Russian Olympic Committee team. The U.S. has 28 while Russia falls short with 26 points.
U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished first in the rhythm dance segment of the Olympic team event. This put Team USA in the lead.
Daytime Coverage:
There is no daytime coverage on KOMU 8 Friday.
Coverage on USA Network includes curling and figure skating.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be a re-air of the mornings Opening Ceremony. This includes the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations from the National Stadium.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes curling, snowboarding, and hockey.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.