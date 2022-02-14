BEIJING — Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Team USA takes gold and silver in women's monobob
In the Olympic debut of monobob (or one-person bobsled), Team USA brought home the top two medals.
Kaillie Humphries won gold, the third of her career. Humphries won her previous medals representing Canada, but gained U.S. citizenship only a few weeks ago. She now holds the most gold medals for women's bobsled in Olympic history.
She’s got it! 🥇@BobsledKaillie x #WinterOlympics— Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/afVkSGMTxD
Elana Meyers Taylor earned the silver medal. She had won three Olympic medals in her career before this event.
Monobob is a one-person bobsled event, requiring one person to push, steer and brake the sled. The only other women's bobsled event is the two-woman sled. That event will begin Friday.
Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue take bronze in final Olympic event
Two American pairs delivered strong performances in the ice dance event Sunday night.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates were the first of the two pairs to compete. They performed well, giving them the lead after their programs finished.
Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue skated next. Their program was the last of their careers, as the pair announced they will retire following this year's Games. The duo had a strong performance, surpassing their teammates for the top spot. Hubbell and Donohue were visibly emotional leaving the Olympic ice for the last time.
Hubbell and Donohue won the bronze medal in the pairs competition, wrapping up their final Olympic Games. Chock and Bates came in fourth. The French pair took the gold, with the Russian Olympic Committee earning silver.
A finale to remember. 🤍@MadiHubbell and @ZachTDonohue close out their career on the Olympic podium. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/wLwnRbcC0j— Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 14, 2022
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by men's large hill ski jumping. You can also watch the final for the women's slopestyle event in freestyle skiing, women's big air qualifying in snowboarding and the final runs for the women's monobob in bobsled. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes the women's hockey semifinal. Coverage starts at 2 p.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by women's slopestyle final in freestyle skiing. You can also watch the second runs of the two-man event in bobsled and the women's downhill event in alpine skiing, featuring Mikaela Shiffrin. Coverage starts at 7 p.m.
The men's snowboarding big air final begins at 11 p.m., featuring Red Gerard.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes women's slopestyle in freestyle skiing. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.
Kamila Valiyeva cleared to compete after doping scandal
Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valiyeva is cleared to compete by the the Court of Arbitration. She competes under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee. Valiyeva became the first woman to land a quad in Olympic competition during the figure skating team event last week.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Valiyeva tested positive for a heart medication called trimetazidine, which is prohibited for Olympic athletes. Judges heard nearly six hours of online testimony in the Court's hearing.
Valiyeva is the heavy favorite for gold when the women's figure skating event begins Tuesday.