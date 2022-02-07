BEIJING — Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions Monday.
Vincent Zhou withdraws from men's figure skating due to COVID-19
U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou announced Monday via Instagram that he has withdrawn from the men's individual figure skating program after testing positive for COVID-19.
The positive result came during routine screening for Olympic athletes. After additional testing, the result was confirmed and Zhou is no longer able to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Zhou competed in the men’s free skate portion of the figure skating team event, and won a silver medal with his teammates. He was considered a top contender for the podium in men’s singles.
Zhou's positive test could open the door for first alternate Ilia Malinin, a 17-year-old from Fairfax, Virginia. The men's short program starts Monday night at 7:15 p.m.
Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of giant slalom
Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the giant slalom event Sunday night.
Shiffrin entered the event as the defending women's giant slalom gold medalist, winning the event at the Winter Olympics in 2018.
Seconds into her first run, Shiffrin crashed and was disqualified from the giant slalom event. After making a hard right turn, Shiffrin fell and slid on her left side.
In the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Shiffrin took gold in giant slalom and silver in the women's combined event. She won gold in slalom in 2014.
Shiffrin will compete four more times before the Winter Olympics concludes.
Team USA captures silver in figure skating team event
Team USA delivered a big performance in the figure skating team event Sunday night, bringing home the silver medal.
The Americans finished with 65 total points after the eight segments wrapped up. The Russian Olympic Committee earned gold with 74 points. Japan took bronze.
The seventh segment was free dance. Team USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates took first place in that segment, helping the U.S. hold on to second place.
Earlier this week, Team USA won two other segments of the team event. Nathan Chen won the men's short program and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won rhythm dance.
The team event medal is third medal for Team USA, all of which are silver.
Kamila Valiyeva becomes first woman to land a quad in Olympic competition
A 15-year-old Russian figure skater became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition during the figure skating team event Sunday night.
Kamila Valiyeva competes under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee. She was the final skater to compete in the women's free skate segment, helping the Russian Olympic Committee wrap up the gold medal. Valiyeva placed first in her segment, despite a fall early in her routine.
Earlier in this year's Olympics, Valiyeva became only the fourth woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics.