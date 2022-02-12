BEIJING- Here is all your latest Olympic news and updates and how you can watch the action Saturday.
Jacobellis secures gold in mixed team Snowboard Cross with Baumgartner
Team USA Hockey beats Canada 4-2
Kenny Agostino scored a crucial goal against Canada with a bomb from the point to give the Americans a 4-2 lead in their preliminary tilt.
Mikaela Shiffrin takes training run, mulls downhill decision
Mikaela Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considers whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by Biathlon, speed skating, and Cross-Country Skiing. Coverage will start at 1:30 p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes Men's Curling, which begins at noon.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by the first runs of women's monobob, Figure Skating rhythm dance, Alpine Skiing, and gold medal runs in women's skeleton.
Primetime coverage on USA Network include a re-air of the 4x5km Cross Country Skiing relay.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.