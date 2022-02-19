BEIJING- Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
David Wise puts down wild Run 1 in halfpipe final for 90.75
Two-time defending gold medalist David Wise went switch rightside 900 immediately into a switch left double cork 1080 before pairing back-to-back double 1260s to close, scoring a 90.75 on his Run 1 of the halfpipe final.
SILVER for @TeamUSA’s David Wise!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022
Wise adds a 3rd career Olympic medal with one of only two runs in the 90s from the entire field! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/GShtNs1ie2
Knierim and Frazier finish sixth in pairs competition
A scintillating free skate performance by Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier yields 138.45 points for a total of 212.68 points and a sixth-place finish in the pairs competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by Figure Skating. Coverage will start at 1p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes Cross-Country Skiing, Speed Skating, Biathlon, Figure Skating, Bobsled, and Curling.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by Figure Skating and Bobsled. Events include the third and final runs of the two-woman and the third and final runs of the four-man events in Bobsled and the pairs free skate in Figure Skating. Coverage starts at 7p.m.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes Alpine Skiing.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
Germany one-two, Meyers Taylor earns historic bobsled bronze
Germany's Laura Nolte grabbed gold and Mariama Jamanka scored silver in the two-woman bobsled race. But Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor made history with her fifth Olympic medal, a bronze.