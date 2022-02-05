BEIJING - Here is all the latest Olympic news from Friday and how you can watch the competitions Saturday.
Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier
American Jamie Anderson rode the "shred shed" roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.
Big steez from these 3️⃣!— Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 5, 2022
You'll see them in tomorrow's snowboard slopestyle final. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/gJiKDgKv3q
Team USA falls to Canada, defeats China in mixed doubles curling
'@TEAMUSAMXD go back-to-back, move to 3-2 and are now tied for fourth in the round-robin standings.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/894vZunJ1k— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022
The American duo of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys defeated the host nation China in a 7-5 victory, their third win of the Olympics thus far.
However, they dropped their next session to Canada, 7-2.
With a record of 3-3, the U.S. will face the Czech Republic for their next mixed doubles session.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by cross-country skiing, ski jumping, speed skating and luge. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes short track speed skating and hockey.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by figure skating, alpine skiing and short track speed skating. Coverage starts at 7 pm.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes luge and the women's slopestyle final in snowboarding.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.
While you were sleeping:
While you were sleeping, history was made at the #WinterOlympics!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022
Claudia Pechstein is now both the oldest woman to compete at the Winter Olympics and the only woman to compete in eight winter games. pic.twitter.com/IFbaD2cqWK
German speed skater Claudia Pechstein, a five-time Olympic gold-medalist, became the oldest woman to ever compete in the Winter Olympics at 49 years old. She's also the first woman to compete in eight Winter Olympic games, with her first appearance being at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.