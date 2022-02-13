BEIJING - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions Sunday.
U.S. duo Hubbell/Donohue skate to Janet Jackson into third place in rhythm dance
.@MadiHubbell and @ZachTDonohue brought Rhythm Nation to the rhythm dance. 🎶— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022
The American rhythm dancing duo Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue performed a thrilling melody program.
Their soundtrack showcased R&B legend, Janet Jackson's, "Rhythm Nation," among other songs.
Hubbell and Donohue's Hip-Hop-inspired performance earned third place.
Meyers Taylor is the first American to race in Olympic debut of monobob
Triple Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor was the first American to race in monobob's Olympic debut Saturday night.
At the end of Heat 1, Meyers Taylor tied for third place with Canada and is currently in fourth after the second heat.
Meyers Taylor took up bobsled after her Olympic softball dreams didn't turn out as expected. Though her mom encouraged her to use her strengths and speed for a different discipline.
Medals will be awarded after Heats 3 and 4 which are scheduled for Sunday evening.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by women's Speed Skating, women's Freestyle Aerial Skiing, men's Hockey, Short Track relay and more. Coverage will start at 7 a.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes Curling, Figure Skating and Biathlon, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by women's monobob, free dance in Figure Skating, women's Speed Skating and more. Coverage will begin at 9 p.m.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes men's 500m race and women's 3000m relay in Short Track.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
Marco Odermatt battles tough skiing conditions to win gold in the men's giant slalom:
Marco Odermatt conquers the tough skiing conditions to win GOLD in the men's giant slalom! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/b67ngZIr0S— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022
Marco Odermatt from Switzerland won gold after battling tough snow conditions on his way down the mountain in the men's giant slalom. He narrowly defeated Slovania to win the top medal spot.