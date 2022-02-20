BEIJING - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions Sunday.
Mikaela Shiffrin takes a win in her first run of Alpine Skiing team event
Shiffrin's performance helped Team USA advance to the first round in Alpine Skiing.
She took the win over Slovakia's Rebeka Jancova.
USA's Nathan Chen backflips his way through show program
Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen gives a freeing performance to end his Olympic experience, highlighted by a backflip.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by Cross Country and Women's 30 km. Coverage will start at 1pm.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by the closing ceremony from Beijing National Stadium.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
Last but not least, a top story from last night:
American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history after winning bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh event Saturday.