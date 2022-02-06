BEIJING - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions Sunday.
Jealin Kauf wins second medal for Team USA
Freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf won a silver medal in the women's moguls final on Olympic Day 2, the second medal for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Kauf's placement is also the first U.S. women's moguls medal since 2014.
In Kauf's final run she performed a big backflip mute grab on the top jump and finished in 26.37 seconds to earn a score of 80.28, which put her in first place for the round. But in the final race Australian Jakara Anthony got a score of 83.09 to win gold and take the top spot.
ROC's Anastasia Smirnova took the bronze in the event.
Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC
The U.S. women's hockey team scored three times in the third period before sweeping the win over ROC 5-0.
Goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Hilary Knight put on a solid performance on the ice to secure the win.
Team USA's record is now 2-0, they will face Switzerland next.
U.S. ski jumpers qualify for men's individual normal hill
Casey Larson led the U.S. men's ski jumping with the highest scoring jump of 69.8 and qualified for the individual normal hill.
Decker Dean, Kevin Bickner and Patrick Gasiencia were also a part of the squad that qualified. Dean finished with 66.6 points, Bickner jumped had 61.8 and Gasiencia managed to take away 61.2 points.
The men's ski jumping normal hill will begin Sunday.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by alpine skiing and speed skating. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes ski jumping, curling, hockey, and cross-country skiing.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by alpine skiing. The USA men's team competes in the slopestyle final for snowboarding. The U.S. women's team will also compete in their final run in alpine skiing.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes freestyle skiing and alpine skiing.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.
While you were sleeping:
Snowboarder Julia Marino won the first U.S. medal of the 2022 Winter Games with a second place finish in the snowboarding slopestyle event on Olympic Day 2.
The snowboarder finished 11th in the same event at the 2018 Games. During Saturday's event, for her second run, Marino performed a perfect cab double underflip 900 and ended with a frontside double cork 1080 on the last hit.
Her top score of 87.68 was bested by New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who scored 92.88 and claimed the gold.
All of the competitors, including Marino, are now eligible to compete in the big air event, which will take place on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.