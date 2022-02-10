BEIJING - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions Thursday.
Chloe Kim claims Olympic Gold in the Halfpipe
Relive the gold medal-winning run from @ChloeKim! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/EP7RnV2qxf— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022
Chloe Kim retained Olympic Gold in the halfpipe again with a score of 94 in her first run. Kim won the event in 2018 with a score of 93.75.
Kim would fall in her second run but by the time her third run happened, no one was able to get close enough to her score in her first run that she decided to do a celebratory third run. The highlight of her first run was a cab 1080.
Kim told in the post run interview that she had one of her worst practices ever before that run, but she never looked back.
"I'm not gonna lie, I had one of the worst practices I've ever had...but when I was getting ready to drop in I just reminded myself - It's a brand new run."And that run won Chloe Kim GOLD. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/c99vCJs4SQ— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022
Spain's Queralt Castellet would end up taking silver with a score of 90.25 in her second run and Sena Tomita would round out the podium with a score of 88.25 in her second run.
Nathan Chen redeems 2018 Olympics failures and wins gold at Beijing
The 2018 Olympics was an absolute disaster for Nathan Chen. In the 2018 Olympics, Chen would only finish fifth in men's freestyle. Four years later in the same event, Chen redeems his failures to finally win gold.
ALL HAIL THE QUAD KING.Nathan Chen wins individual GOLD with an incredible free skate. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/HqCNFxfHXa— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022
Chen becomes the seventh American to win gold in men's single figure skating, the first since Evan Lysacek did in 2010
Nathan Chen, Olympic Champion. 🥇@TeamUSA x #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/ClaPVWJ2vj— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022
Chen would be the last man to do his run in his group and he wouldn't disappoint. Chen would claim gold in men's freestyle. Chen would base his routine based on a combination of songs, but most notably Rocket Man by Elton John and ultimately the routine would help him clinch gold. Chen would finish with a combined free skate and short program score of 332.60.
Japanese teenager Yuma Kagiyama would claim second with a total score of 310.05 and Kagiyama fellow countrymen Shouma Uno would round the podium with a total score of 293.00
Mixed team aerials made its Olympic debut in Beijing
Four-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell and Olympic rookies Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis made up the U.S. team
Going into the event, China was the overwhelming favorite, but an incredible jump from Lillis secured the gold medal for Team USA.Caldwell and Schoenefeld performed jumps with scores of 104.31 and 124.43, respectively, to advance out of Final 1.
China’s Qi Guangpu had one final jump to steal the top position on the podium, but his score of 122.17 was not enough to surpass the U.S.
China won silver and Canada won bronze.With this Olympic performance, Lillis continues his family legacy in aerials.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by coverage of the team relay in Luge, men's cross final in snowboarding and the women's 10km race in cross-country Skiing. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on the USA Network includes the slalom runs for the men's combined event in alpine skiing. Coverage begins at 11 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by coverage of the mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing, the final for the men's halfpipe in snowboarding and the women's super-G race in alpine skiing.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes the women's skeleton event underway with the athletes first run.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
Spain's Castellet becomes first woman to win a medal in the Winter Olympics for Spain in 30 years
History has been made!Queralt Castellet is the first woman from Spain to win a #WinterOlympics medal in 30 years. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/8GKii6PBCa— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022
Spain's Queralt Castellet ended up falling short in getting gold in the halfpipe, but she did make some history while being on the podium. Castellet becomes the first woman to win a medal in any Winter Olympic for Spain in 30 years.