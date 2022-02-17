BEIJING — Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
U.S. women's hockey takes silver after loss to Canada
Canada took the ice in the Olympics' gold-medal game on Thursday and defeated the U.S. 3-2.
It was the sixth meeting between the U.S. and Canada for Olympic women's ice hockey gold since the event was added in 1998. The Americans won twice (1998, 2018), while Canada has won gold five times -- four times against the U.S. and in 2006 against Sweden, when the U.S. settled for bronze.
David Wise has top run of freeski qualifier
.@MRDAVIDWISE WHAT A RUN! David Wise takes first place in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe! Tune in for the second and final runs of qualifying on @USA_Network & @peacockTV. 💻: https://t.co/NbKUbnVq8Q pic.twitter.com/MSNk4jvBhu— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2022
David Wise, of Team USA, had the best run of the freeski halfpipe qualifying with a score of 88.75. Wise threw leftside and rightside double cork 1260s and a switch left 720 with Taipan grab.
Wise broke his femur just three short years ago, thinking it would be the end of his career. The 31 year-old is now recovered and competing in his third Olympics.
David Wise says he used the injury to prepare him for the crazy world that was brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic. He said that being able to count small wins during his injury recovery helped him to count small wins during Covid.
USA Men's Curling Team defeats Denmark, will advance to semifinals
ARE YOU KIDDING ME!@TeamShuster with fantastic accuracy to take back the lead! #WinterOlympics📺 : @peacockTV 💻 : https://t.co/ok984E7pYq pic.twitter.com/Xi0O6B0dwR— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2022
Going into the match Team USA looked like the favorite by far, but Team Denmark gave them a run for their money. Denmark jumped to a quick lead, 2-0, but by the fourth end Team USA had flipped the score to 5-2.
Team USA finished the match with a pool play record of 5-4, which isn't the best, but it is the same record that they had when they took home the gold medal in the last Winter Olympics, four years ago.
Team USA continued to push past Denmark, with a final score of 7-5. Team USA advanced to the semifinals where they will take on top seeded Great Britain.
Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out for third time at 2022 Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin has an impressive run on Thursday that put her on fifth place. She entered the race in fifth place and was expecting to win a medal in her last individual race of the Beijing Olympic Games.
She had previously had two other crashes and was looking to redeem herself in this race. But she crashed for the third time.
This winter Olympics have not been good to the American skier.
After her third DNF the Mikaela Shiffrin said "I feel like a joke."
Brittany Bowe earns bronze medal in 1000m for the U.S.
United States speed skater Brittany Bowe earned the bronze medal in the women's 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The 33-year-old entered her third career Olympics as the reigning world champion in the distance.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by coverage of the men's team large hill and 4x5km relay events in Nordic Combined, the final for the women's ski cross in freestyle skiing and the slalom runs for the women's combined in alpine skiing. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes South Korea taking on Sweden in a round robin game of the women's curling tournament and the women's combined competition in Alpine Skiing concludes with the slalom segment from Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by coverage of the women's 1000m in speed skating, the women's free skate event in figure skating and the women's halfpipe final in freestyle skiing
Primetime coverage on USA Network and coverage of the final of the women's halfpipe event in freestyle skiing.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
Mariah Bell closes out her first Olympics with a clean free skate.
MARIAH. BELL.The music. The choreography. Everything. 🔥🔥🔥#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/GmS24F1Gm0— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2022
Bell is proving that age is just a number. At the age of 25 she is defying the typical 16 year old age range for her sport. She is the oldest American Olympian in the single competition since 1928.
Mariah Bell had a joy-filled performance, with a score of 136.92 in the free skate, and a total score of 202.30, which was good enough for first place.