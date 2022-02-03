BEIJING - Winter Olympic competition began Wednesday night with curling from the Beijing National Aquatic Center. The Opening Ceremony doesn't take place until Friday morning, but multiple events will be well under way by then.
Here is everything you may have missed and what to look forward to on Thursday night.
U.S. women take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics
The U.S. women's hockey team took down Finland Thursday morning in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The Americans won 5-2 with both Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter finishing the day with a pair of goals each.
A solid start to the #WinterOlympics! #TeamUSA— USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 3, 2022
USA's Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals
Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women's moguls.
That means they'll move straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.
Primetime coverage
Primetime coverage starts at 7 p.m. on KOMU 8 and will be highlighted by figure skating and moguls. You'll see qualifying for the men's and women's moguls in freestyle skiing, the men's short program and rhythm dance events of the team competition in figure skating and more.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes curling and hockey.
A full schedule of events for the day and their television information can be found on the NBC Olympics website.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.