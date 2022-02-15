BEIJING — Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Mariah Bell makes women's short program Olympic debut at 25
.@MariahBell96, everybody!👏 #WinterOlympics📺: @USA_Network and @peacockTV 💻: https://t.co/ipJFQyUGTR pic.twitter.com/SREtGgooRW— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022
Mariah Bell, the 2022 US Figure Skating Champion, makes her Olympic debut with a short program. Bell is the oldest US Olympian to compete in women's singles in almost 100 years. It has been 94 years to be exact.
Bell is accompanied by her coach, Adam Rippon, former US Olympian, whom she called from a Dunkin' Donuts drive through in 2019. Bell told Rippon that she was "a mess."
He came to her rescue as her "fairy godmother" at the rink within four days ready to help. They have been training together since.
Goepper qualifies to advance to freeski slopestyle finals
.@NickGoepper puts down a stellar first run to move into second place in men's freestyle skiing slopestyle! 📺: @USA_Network & @peacockTV 💻: https://t.co/DaRR18atEa#WinterOlympics \\ #WatchWithUS \\ @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/K5WjmjNsHP— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022
Nick Goepper finished in second place in the qualifying rounds for the men's freeski slopestyle competition. He finished with a score of 82.51 behind Norway's Birk Ruud and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland.
Goepper ended his impressive run with some huge tricks at the end, a switch double misty 1260 into a double cork 1080 on the quarter pipe jump into a double cork 1440 on the last jump. Mentioning he was in pain due to how "big" he went in his second run.
Goepper is one of three Americans to make it the finals.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by a medal event in Nordic combined skiing at 1 p.m. CST.
Coverage on USA Network includes men's freestyle skiing, two-man bobsled and women's curling round robin.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted the qualifying round of the men's aerials event in Freestyle Skiing, the final run for the men's slalom in Alpine Skiing and the third and final runs of the two-man event in Bobsled. Coverage will start at 11 p.m.
Primetime coverage on USA Network the first run of the men's slalom event in Alpine Skiing at 8:15 p.m.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.
US Men's Curling defeats Switzerland
SENSATIONAL FROM @TEAMSHUSTER! John Shuster's final throw of the 8th end steals a point for @TeamUSA to extend the lead 6-4. 📺: @CNBC & @peacockTV 💻: https://t.co/rT61vEIL5S #WinterOlympics \\ #WatchWithUS pic.twitter.com/4XtvaiOjWJ— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022
The US Men's Curling Team beat out Switzerland 7-4 in the round-robin tournament. Now, the US Team will advance to 4th place overall.
After a long and tiresome back and forth game, John Shuster of the US, had a strong eighth. Shuster led the US Team to a decisive victory.
Now, the US has a record of 4-3 in the tournament and they are set to play Italy.