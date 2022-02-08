BEIJING - Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions Tuesday.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins silver medal in Super-G
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Cochran family. Ryan Cochran-Siegle completed a nearly flawless run on Tuesday in the Olympic Super-G leading him a silver medal finish.
Cochran-Siegle's mother Barbara Ann Cochran won the gold medal in 1972 for slalom. In addition to just his mother Ryan Cochran-Siegle has aunts and uncle who competed on Team USA as well.
Cochran-Siegle's silver is the first in an Alpine event for the United States this year.
SILVER for Ryan Cochran-Siegle! 🥈 He's bringing home silver for @TeamUSA in the men's super-G. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/plKpZmVYBU— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022
Jason Brown has personal best in men's short program
Team USA's Jason Brown skated his way to a personal best program on Tuesday. His score of 97.24 landed him in 6th place in the short program.
This score qualified him for the men's singles free skate later this week.
.@jasonbskates is magic on Olympic ice. ✨His short program score of 97.24 has qualified him for the men's singles free skate.#WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS pic.twitter.com/AwNEoaZw7Y— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022
Eileen Gu, US born Olympian representing China wins big air gold.
18 year-old Eileen Gu from California attempted a trick she had never attempted before, double-cork, and it paid off.
Gu won the gold medal in the Big Air Freestyle for China, whom she is representing to honor her mother's home country.
Eileen Gu's reaction to her would-be gold-medal-winning run is EVERYTHING. #WinterOlympics @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/ORjOtXHBAV— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 8, 2022
Daytime Coverage
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by the men's 20km individual race in biathlon, men's speed skating 1500 meter race, and both men's and women's individual sprint finals in cross-country skiing. Coverage begins at 1 p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes the gold medal game for mixed doubles curling between Italy and Norway at noon. At 4 p.m., the women of Team USA take on Canada in preliminary round hockey game.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifying, the first runs of women's slalom in alpine skiing, and medals awarded for women's luge and the men's freestyle skiing big air final. Coverage starts at 7 p.m.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes men's and women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifying.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
To keep up to date on all the latest news at the Olympic Games follow @NBCOlympics on Twitter.
Nathan Chen sets the world record short program score
THE HIGHEST SCORE EVER IN A MEN'S SHORT PROGRAM. NATHAN. CHEN.#WatchWithUS #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/7aOQQ6vdkM— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022
Nathan Chen, three-time world champion, set a new world record score in the men's short program.
Chen is 'elated' after receiving a score of 113.97, the highest ever for a men's short program. Chen now moves on to the free skate on Thursday, where he will be representing Team USA in medal contention.
Chen pulled out all the stops for his performance on Tuesday. He completed two quadruple jumps, including a quadruple triple jump during the record breaking short program.