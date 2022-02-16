BEIJING — Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Americans take home gold and silver in men's Slopestyle
Alex Hall took home gold and his fellow American Nick Goepper took home and silver in men's Slopestyle. Hall threw down a "pretzel in the air" for his final move on his first run for a score of 90.01, which eventually held up for the gold. Goepper came in second with a score of 86.48.
1-2 FOR TEAM USA 🇺🇸 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/vKzzwTVOEZ— Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 16, 2022
Liu makes clean Olympic debut in women's short program
In her Olympic debut, Alysa Liu submitted a clean performance in the women's short program, scoring a 69.50. Liu is just 16 years old.
U.S. men's hockey falls to Slovakia in quarterfinal
After a low-scoring game, the Slovakian men's hockey team pulled off an unexpected upset to take down the U.S. and advance to the semifinals.
Slovakia secured a 2-2 tie with less than one minute remaining in regulation, but neither team managed to score in the 10-minute overtime period. But Slovakia finally scored a goal in the shootout, stunning the Americans and ending their Olympic run.
Slovakia advances to the semis after winning the shootout against Team USA.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/cQ7uhZcyYv— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by coverage of the women's 4x6km relay in Biathlon, the men's and women's team sprint finals in Cross-Country Skiing and more. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on USA Network includes a round robin game of the men's curling tournament with Great Britain taking on the Russian Olympic Committee.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 will be highlighted by coverage of the women's Halfpipe qualifying round (live) and the men's aerials final in Freestyle Skiing, the latest from Short Track and the downhill runs in the women's combined event in Alpine Skiing (live). Coverage begins at 7 pm CT.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
Tomorrow night. For gold.#TeamUSA | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/B8yXlDigNQ— USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 15, 2022