BEIJING — Here is all the latest Olympic news and how you can watch the competitions today.
Chloe Kim advances to halfpipe final
Chloe Kim was the top score at the women's halfpipe qualifiers, making her 2-2 in Olympic halfpipe final appearances. She scored a 87.75 on her first run, the highest in the field.
Kim fell on her second run, but her score still held up after all the competition went. The highlight of the run was a cab 900.
Jessie Diggins makes US history, wins bronze
History was made as Jessie Diggins won the first ever women’s individual cross-country sprint medal in U.S. history. It's only the second ever medal in the event for the U.S., following Bill Koch's 1976 silver medal in the 30 km.
Diggins is no stranger to winning at the highest level. She's coming off a successful title defense from the Tour de Ski back in December.
Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out again, won't medal in slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed once again Tuesday in the women's slalom, taking a did not finish. The former 2014 Sochi gold medalist and 3-time world champion will fail to make the podium for her second straight olympics. Shiffrin was favored to win the slalom event.
Daytime Coverage:
Daytime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by the doubles event in luge, the men's normal hill and 10km events in nordic combined, the women's cross final in snowboarding and the women's slalom event in alpine skiing. Coverage will start at 1 p.m.
Coverage on the USA Network includes China and Sweden facing off in a men's round robin curling game, men's individual normal hill and 10km events in nordic combined and more. Coverage begins at 11 a.m.
Highlights from the day are being constantly streamed on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.
Primetime coverage:
Primetime coverage on KOMU 8 is headlined by women's snowboarding, short track at Capital Indoor Stadium, men's free skate in figure skating and more. The U.S. men's hockey team and women's curling team both have their debut matches tonight. Coverage begins 7 p.m.
Primetime coverage on USA Network includes men's free skate in figure skating (live). Coverage will begin at 7:30.
A full schedule of events for the day, their television information, and streaming links can be found on the NBC Olympics website. You can also watch all the events on Peacock.
Shaun White begins final Olympic Games run
All eyes were on Shaun White as he dropped into his final Olympic halfpipe. White is in his fifth Olympics, a feat that has only been accomplished by 5 other athletes.
At 35, he is the halfpipe event's oldest competitor. It will also be the first time he doesn't enter the event as the favorite. White has won 2 gold medals in the halfpipe in his career, one in Torino and the other in Vancouver.
