MOBERLY - One man has died after a structure fire that occurred on Saturday morning in Moberly.
After being dispatched at 10:26 a.m. to 412 N. Hinkley St. for a possible fire, the Moberly Fire Department found smoke coming from the back of a commercial structure and entered by force.
Fire personnel entered the building and both contained and extinguished the fire within one room.
While searching the building, fire crews located an unidentified man inside the building. First responders then pronounced him dead at the scene.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as details are released.