COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public School Board will vote to consider extending its 2021-22 COVID-19 plan on Monday. The COVID-19 plan would continue to allow Superintendent Brian Yearwood to implement mask mandates. There is currently a mask mandate in place in all CPS buildings.
Columbia Public Schools is continuing to uphold its mask mandate despite Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit and investigation.
On Dec. 8, the attorney general sent a cease and desist letter to CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood regarding all mask mandates inside schools. CPS officials have not yet responded to that letter.
Parents have been divided on the issue of masking, which has lead to parents and board members debating the policy at CPS meetings.
Jason Pappas, a CPS parent, told KOMU 8 News he believes wearing masks seems like an effective COVID mitigation measure, especially compared to areas with less stringent COVID measures.
"I've been pretty pleased with what Columbia has been able to do so far. You know, my son doesn't tell me that like, 'oh, yeah, we've had a bunch of students out,' you know... maybe once a week, or maybe not even that, but you know, I don't hear him telling me that they are having a bunch of students out, due to COVID all the time," Pappas said.
On Facebook, some parents have organized a protest outside CPS' offices against mask mandates.
"To me, it feels like a massive overreaction to... be this upset over having to wear a mask to help prevent a respiratory illness from spreading. Especially one that is this contagious. And even if the mortality rate itself is low, the fact that it is so contagious means that it does end up harming a lot of people," Pappas said.