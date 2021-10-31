COLUMBIA - Sisters Heidi Heath and Kelly Hughes wanted to do something big for this year's Halloween.
So they built a Halloween ship in Heidi's front yard. Hughes said it took three months of planning and three weeks of construction.
Hughes said the project is for her sister's grandkids.
"We wanted to have a Halloween party for the grandkids, we haven't done anything for several years."
They spread the word about the ship in the weeks leading up to Halloween night.
"We put it on our neighborhood group...We invited people from our works, the neighborhood, family," she said.
She says the 20-foot wooden ship was a community effort.
"Most of it is donated stuff. It's pallets we got for free," she said.
Still, Hughes says they spent a few hundred dollars on building the display.
"It's totally worth it," she said.
With ten bags on hand, Kelly hopes they do not run out of candy for trick-or-treaters.