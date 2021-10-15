PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County Sheriff has agreed to pay for the maintenance of 16 vicious dogs, putting them on the line for $77,000.
One resident in the Covered Bridge Estates neighborhood says one house was responsible for half a dozen dog attacks.
Pettis County Sheriff Brand Anders got a court order to seize the dogs after multiple incidents from March through June this year in which numerous residents were bitten.
Anders requested assistance from the City of Sedalia to pay the bill which grew by thousands of dollars a week. He says: "This is a tough lesson learned, and involves the utilization of your tax dollars in a manner not intended."
Sedalia City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says it is not the city's problem. Shaw says: "That's just doesn't make sense because the citizens of Sedalia are also citizens of the county. And so it's really just pulling from one tax base to another. It is left pocket right pocket for the civilians and they are in a lose lose situation."
Kelvin Shaw says that the future cooperation with Sheriff Anders will be difficult since trust has been lost as a result of this incident.