We'll continue to be dry in mid-Missouri for Independence Day tomorrow, with temperatures closing in on 90 and skies staying relatively clear.
Though we could still see some haze and smoke from wildfires to our north, it'll be a great day for fireworks, barbeques, and all your favorite 4th of July celebrations!
THE WEEK AHEAD
This dry pattern will continue into the middle part of the week, with temperatures increasing to the lower to middle 90s.
This could last until around Wednesday, where a moderate cold front could bring us an enhanced chance of some scattered showers and storms. Any rain in the forecast, though, will be isolated and confined to smaller intervals of time, certainly not resembling the repeated downpours we saw this past week.