COLUMBIA — Doors opened Tuesday morning for the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute at MU. Now, the focus for University of Missouri System leaders is running operations.
University of Missouri System President Mun Choi said the opening day wasn’t just for the ribbon-cutting.
“This institute will be in full swing with the research that's going on in immunotherapy and radiopharmaceuticals, but we also have space that is set aside to recruit,” Choi said.
The institute is just one step in the UM System’s Precision Health Initiative that will span across all four campuses. System officials said the goal of the initiative is to accelerate medical breakthroughs in Missouri and stimulate the economy with jobs and research grants.
In just a few years, the NextGen building at MU grew from an idea into an institute. UM System leaders unveiled the nearly $214 million institute Tuesday a little over two years after breaking ground. It’s something that Indiana University Precision Health Initiative patient Ginny Mason said she’s been waiting for.
“The more places that are available for patients to get this kind of care the better for them,” Mason said.
According to the economic impact study produced by MU for the creation of the Nextgen Precision Health Institute, the best example of a similar endeavor is found in Indiana. Indiana University’s Precision Health Initiative launched in June of 2016 — three years before the groundbreaking ceremony at MU.
Tatiana Foroud, Indiana University’s associate dean of research affairs, believes precision health is the next step in medicine that all institutes will eventually have to take.
“People realize that there isn't a one-size-fits-all for almost any disease,” Foroud said. “Every health care system has to get ready for this.”
Five years out from its initial launch, Foroud said Indiana’s Precision Health Initiative is far exceeding her initial expectations.
As of August, Indiana University initiative faculty have been awarded more than $400 million in grants and been recognized in more than 1,000 publications for research discoveries, according to an official report from the university on the status of the initiative. The initiative mixes both research and clinical care using $16.8 million in new equipment and related infrastructure for innovation.
Foroud said instead of creating a new institute for the Indiana program, the team focused efforts on building up the initiative across campus.
“We recognize that for us to be able to sort of take this to the next level — and really have this precision health that we could implement in terms of both research and our care — that we needed it to come across our whole health care system and our whole school,” Foroud said.
One of Indiana’s Precision Health Initiative’s programs is the Undiagnosed Rare Disease Clinic. Erin Conboy is the director of the clinic. She said her clinic wouldn’t exist without the initiative.
“It's pretty incredible to have a clinical genetics department supported in the way that we're supported,” Conboy said. “It wouldn't have happened without that funding. I’ve honestly been very lucky to be able to see these patients, help them try to give them hope and to potentially find an underlying cause for what's going on.”
The same goes for Triple Negative Breast Cancer researcher Kathy Miller at Indiana. Miller said the makings for precision health were there long before the name, but the initiative brought about funding and a platform to help patients.
Miller said precision health prioritizes patients.
“Most of them know that when they say one size fits all, you know they're lying,” Miller said. “That doesn't work, and it doesn't work in medicine either. So, what might look like the same tumor with standard pathology might need different treatment because it's in a different woman, and who the woman is matters. It might also look different if you look a little deeper than the standard pathology but that means you need the tools to look deeper.”
UM System leaders said they hope the NextGen Precision Health Institute will give researchers the space and tools to take that deeper look.
“We have more than state-of-the-art technology, we're beyond that we're making the art and technology in this building,” said MU Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Richard Barohn.
UM System officials expect NextGen to house 60 principal investigators for precision health research: Half of those staff will be newly recruited and half will come from the UM System. Choi said the system approved about 50 precision health faculty members as of mid-October.
MU’s economic impact study on NextGen said it will cost around $30 million a year to pay for the 30 outside principal investigators, on top of what the UM System is already paying the staff it will transfer into the building.
Documents obtained through a records request show it will cost more than $5 million in the fiscal year 2022 to cover operations in utilities, maintenance, custodial, landscape, solid waste, safety and campus security costs. That number jumps to more than $7 million in both fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
“If everything goes right, this facility will be teeming with researchers, both faculty, staff and students who are singularly focused on developing the next revolutionary steps to treat diseases using a very precise approach,” Choi said.