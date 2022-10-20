COLUMBIA — The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute continues to grow and expand a year after its opening.
The NextGen building is just one part of the UM System’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative spanning all four campuses. Precision health is a medical approach that looks at a person’s genetic material, environment and lifestyle to optimize research in clinical treatment. What started out as just an idea in 2017 has since become a multi-million dollar institute backed by an initiative that has become the UM System’s highest priority.
The initiative has already found success in bringing nearly $100 million in grants and talent to the new facility.
Dr. David Arnold, its newest executive director, is part of the recent herd of talent.
“This place has an amazing vision,” he said. “I haven't been anywhere that has the kind of vision that I see here. So this is really, for me, somebody new to the position, it's like a dream job.”
Dr. Arnold started his career as a full-time clinician, but recognized the importance of learning how to research to “better connect the dots.”
“Being a physician scientist, to be able to connect the lab teams and the clinicians that mostly take care of patients, I think that's key,” he said.
NextGen’s 32 researchers and four floors have started to shape both the look and focus of its precision health initiatives. Some space, including the fourth floor, is currently “shelled out" but is expected to be fully built by 2024.
NextGen’s work will require $7.4 million in fiscal year 2023, which covers maintenance, custodial and utility costs. The university spends an additional $1.4 million to staff the building and help support researchers in the facility, according to a spokesperson.
UM System President Mun Choi said this is all symbolic of the university’s commitment to research.
“We're not going to wait 17 years for the next research building,” Choi said. “We have to continue to make investments so that our standing as an AAU research university is not only maintained but it's thriving.”
The Clinical Translational Science Unit will open in the coming weeks. Researchers sharing space with clinicians will hopefully accelerate the speed of breakthroughs, according to Dr. Arnold.
“The process of moving things to the clinic takes a long time,” Dr. Arnold said.
He is reminded of one early treatment development he worked on years ago, prior to coming to MU.
“The gene was discovered in 1997, and then it was first tested in humans in 2014.”
But, he said on that specific project – the treatment went from human trials to approval in five years. For that reason, he believes that scientific developments are accelerating at faster paces now.
One research focus of NextGen is diabetes.
Haley Craig is a Type 1 diabetic, diagnosed at age 11. Originally, doctors told her to expect a cure in eight years.
That was in 2001.
“I'm hoping that in my life, we'll see a cure,” she said. “Hopefully, with this technology that they're [NextGen researchers] looking into, maybe we'll have a permanent solution.”
NextGen researchers Dr. Haval Shirwan and Dr. Esma Yolcu are studying diabetes. Part of their work is headed into clinical trials.
“It took us 21 years to pioneer that concept,” Dr. Shirwan said. “Which, for a scientist, is really big.”
“Fantastic. It feels so good,” Dr. Yolcu added.
The advances in research aren’t exact promises about cures or treatments.
But, it does indicate that the resources offered at the institute are supporting meaningful work.
“I believe the results are happening all around us,” Choi said. “And sometimes it does take a long time for results to come to fruition.”