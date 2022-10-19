COLUMBIA — It’s been one year of operations at the NextGen Precision Health building on MU’s campus: one year of growing into new lab space for researchers; one year of using new cutting-edge technology; and one year of UM System leaders hoping to see the building they put millions behind find medical breakthroughs.
“A year ago, it was really all about hope,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “Hope of making an impact through NextGen, hiring the faculty and ensuring that important research goes on. Now, a year later, that hope has turned into reality.”
The NextGen building is just one part of the UM System’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative spanning all four campuses. Precision health is a medical approach that looks at a person’s genetic material, environment and lifestyle to optimize research in clinical treatment. What started out as just an idea in 2017 has since become a multi-million dollar institute backed by an initiative that has become the UM System’s highest priority.
“Our goal is to bring health care, advanced health care, to wherever you are in Missouri,” Choi said.
It cost nearly $214 million to get the institute built and running by the grand opening on Oct. 19 last year. A spokesperson for the university says MU has plans to pay the $72 million of debt for the building over a 30-year period. Those costs were just to get doors open. The same spokesperson said the operational cost to run the building for fiscal year 2023 is $7.4 million. That will cover maintenance, custodial and utility costs. The university spends an additional $1.4 million to staff the building and help support researchers in the facility.
But money is coming into the doors, too, and a whole lot of it.
In a summary retrieved through a public records request with the university, the UM System reports that since Oct. 1, 2021, researchers have brought in nearly $100 million in grants. The largest grant received comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration for $60 million for “NextGen Precision Health Construction,” administered by Thomas Spencer, the vice chancellor for research and economic development at MU. The second largest grant comes in at just more than $2.6 million for research related to Type 2 diabetes treatments, and it was filed by Luis Arturo Martinez-Lemus, a university researcher.
The summary lists about 40 grants received over the past year. Among the principal investigators, or faculty members appointed to conduct research, on that list, Dr. Haval Shirwan makes up three awarded grants totaling around $400,000.
Shirwan and his wife, Dr. Esma Yolcu, joined MU’s staff in the spring of 2020 and were among the first group of researchers to start work inside the NextGen building when it opened last fall. Shirwan said they were sold on just the idea of NextGen.
“We came here when this notion of NextGen was just a blueprint and there wasn't really anything else,” Shirwan said. “The best thing is that if you want to deal with problems facing complexity, you better, you know, team up with colleagues, they have complementary expertise to what you do.”
Both Shirwan and Yolcu are leading researchers at MU. They are among the first at NextGen to have a research paper published in an academic journal. Their work looks at treatments for Type 1 diabetes. Shirwan says he sees precision medicine as a necessary step in finding cures to diseases and conditions that haven’t been found yet.
“Living organisms are extremely complex, especially the human body, and we take it for granted,” Shirwan said. “In the past, that notion is that one size fits all. Now we recognize that, as individuals, even siblings, you know, we have different genetic makeup.”
Yolcu said one of the most pivotal parts of working at NextGen is having clinicians in the same lab as researchers.
“Now I have a clinical colleague and his bench is just adjacent to our benches,” Yolcu said. “I am looking from the translational or from the basic translational sides of the research, but he is putting his clinical perspective in. That's how we can come up with better treatment and then faster.”
NextGen has five overarching focus areas: cancer, cardiovascular, neurological, reproductive and emerging infectious diseases. All research tackles individualized care for diseases and conditions.
As a scientist, that excites MU researcher Randall Prather. He genetically engineers pigs to use their organs in transplants and research. He’s not a director researcher under NextGen, but he sees the importance through a different lens: through the story of his wife Jami.
“It’s the longest goodbye,” Prather said.
Jami Prather was diagnosed with dementia five years ago. Dementia currently has no cure and treatment is minimal.
“In terms of treatments for where she is, there really aren’t any,” Prather said. “[Prescriptions can be] statistically significant? Yes. Biologically relevant? I don’t know. But you do it because you don’t know. Maybe it is helping.”
Alzheimer's Disease is being studied at NextGen. But no human trials are being conducted in the building yet. Prather said he sees the work at NextGen as a necessary next step, but one that likely is too late to help his family.
“It was recommended I read a book about it and I couldn’t because I started crying,” Prather said. “I know that when my wife passes, she’ll be in a better place and I know I’ll be there sometime too. That’s the hope.”
It’s stories like the Prather family that push researchers at the NextGen building.
“What we do is really meaningful and important,” Shirwan said. “That is where I find my strength.”
To Shirwan, the work at NextGen has just started, but to the UM System, it’s already been a huge success. Federal research at MU has increased by 44% in the past six years and the university says the NextGen building is a key factor in securing that.