COLUMBIA - After four years of development, the University of Missouri's nearly $214 million research center will open its doors Tuesday.
The grand opening for the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute will be held at 10 a.m.
The ceremony will have numerous speakers, including, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Chair of the UM Board of Curators Darryl Chatman and UM System President Mun Choi.
Along with speakers, the grand opening will include performances, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, tours of the facility and a lecture by Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.
This opening is the foundation for the overall NextGen Precision Health initiative. This institute is just one part of the systemwide initiative.
Choi said it's important to know that NextGen is not just this building.
"NextGen is a campus-wide system effort that involves faculty members who are going to be working in different parts of the university, not necessarily in this building, but with singular focus to advance precision health," Choi said.
"Mizzou and the UM system are very serious about research, and that we want to have the broader impact of our research to have meaningful results for Missourians and beyond," Choi continued.
The grand opening will take place at the new 265,000 square foot building’s NextGen Plaza.
MU is asking all attendees to wear a mask at the ceremony and monitor their symptoms before coming to the event.
Individuals can also livestream the ceremony on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.
Shuttle services from parking structure 7 to the NextGen building will be provided.