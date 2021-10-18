COLUMBIA — On June 21, 2019, University of Missouri System curators and other leaders participated in a groundbreaking for the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute. But the university was still a long way from having all the funds needed for the project.
University officials said they were hoping for $150 million from the state, and millions more in donations. But much of that money never materialized, and in the end the university had to borrow the needed cash. That allowed UM officials to complete the high-tech, high-profile project, but it added tens of millions of dollars in interest to the final bill.
“Whatever means that we had available to complete this building, we needed to take that risk,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “It was that important. Not only for improving health care in the state, but also improving the research as an AAU institution.”
The Board of Curators began serious conversations about the project in 2017 during discussions of its five year capital plan. At that time, it estimated the cost between $200 million and $250 million.
At the beginning, MU asked the state to foot most of the bill. It made the following appropriation requests each year for the precision health institute:
• For fiscal year 2019: the UM System requested $150 million in state appropriations. The UM System received $0.
• For fiscal year 2020: the UM System requested $50 million in state appropriations. The UM System received $7,274,997.
• For fiscal year 2021: the UM System requested $75 million in state appropriations. The UM System received $10 million.
• For fiscal year 2022: the UM System requested $10 million in state appropriations. The UM System received $10 million.
In total, the university has received only $27 million from the state of Missouri, which is less than its initial $150 million dream. But state lawmakers negotiated a line item for NextGen in the university’s CORE funding moving forward. Now, university leaders can expect a recurring $10 million in funding each year.
“It will be critical for lawmakers in Missouri to defend that line,” said Kip Kendrick, a former state representative who served as the ranking minority member of the House Budget Committee during much of the legislature’s budget discussions on MU’s precision health institute.
Kendrick said the UM System never expected its $150 million ask to pass. University leaders also said it was too high at the time.
“I suspected that they just needed to make a big ask because they needed to make the call early and understand, again, that it would be a long term process,” Kendrick said. “Looking back at fiscal year 2019, I can't recall the exact amount of money that we had to cut from the budget, but it was certainly a difficult budgeting cycle.”
Over time, $10 million became a more practical line item for NextGen in the state’s budget.
But $10 million also faced criticism.
“We were talking about bringing money to the University of Missouri, and I think some other parts of the state, or some other lawmakers, just saw that as ‘Well, you're just trying to build up your district,’” Kendrick said.
Lawmakers tried to underscore NextGen’s significance on the entire state, not just on Columbia.
“Ten million new dollars always gets attention down here; doesn't matter what it's for,” said State Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden. “The first year, when we were attempting to do this, I was a little skeptical that we were going to be able to get it done. Most people down here just got on board and understood the importance of, and understood that this is an investment in the future and an investment in health in a whole host of ways.”
Outside of lobbying state lawmakers, the UM System also looked to friends of the university. It privately raised almost $38 million to fund the project. That includes a nearly $12 million donation from Thermo Fisher Scientific, which is contracted to be the sole provider of electron microscopes for the facility, according to a company spokesperson. An MU spokesperson said the company’s donation represented the value of the microscopes provided for the facility.
“The university, they put a lot of chips on the table on this thing,” Rowden said. “I think part of what helped me sell it down here was ‘Hey, they're not asking us for all of it, and they're not asking the federal government for all of it, they're putting their money where their mouth is as it relates to recognizing the importance of the investment.’”
The UM System’s $38 million fundraising campaign and $27 million from the state would not come close to paying for, at the time, a $220 million facility.
Like any project with a price tag in the millions, UM System leaders knew from at least as early as 2019 that debt could become part of the plan for funding the precision health institute.
In spring of 2020, the UM System borrowed $590.2 million through a system revenue bond. The revenue bond document, listed on the UM System's website, lists NextGen and other campus capital projects as receiving $175 million from the bond.
It used some of the bond to reimburse the university's reserves, which kept construction going. As of June, nearly $71 million from the revenue bond went to reimburse the university's reserves.
“The reason that we decided to make this signature investment in Columbia is because Mizzou is an AAU institution, and we needed to demonstrate through our research and commitment to health care that we are making the investment that will elevate our performance in AAU,” Choi said.
Because the UM System took on debt to pay for the project, the actual cost of the facility increased to approximately $275 million, including about $61.8 million in interest on bonds the university used to pay for construction.
As of Sept. 1, the UM System expected to spend nearly $214 million on the actual building. But once it opens, researchers will need to win major grants to pay for their work.
The university hopes to bring in 30 outside researchers. An economic impact study conducted by the university said at least $30 million a year in grant funding would be needed to pay for those outside researchers. Some of those researchers have already been hired, and each brings pre-existing federal funding with them, according to an MU spokesperson.
That is in addition to what the university pays 30 researchers already in the UM System.
The study said the UM System is targeting National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation grants to pay for its research.
Bringing NIH grants to Missouri is the specialty of the building’s recent namesake, outgoing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Choi said the UM System has numerous requests pending with the agency. The director of the NIH will be at the opening ceremony for NextGen on Tuesday.
“We're seeing almost an 80% increase in our federal research proposals, and that is a leading indicator,” Choi said. “So we're very confident that the research expenditures will follow.”
The university's economic impact study projected NextGen would contribute $5.6 billion to Missouri’s economy within 25 years, according to a September 2019 report. Part of the study considered gains from research and development spending on technology.
The expected economic impact is a conservative estimate according to one of the study’s authors, MU professor Joe Haslag. His estimates of research and development spending were averages across all sectors, and not specifically tied to health care.
“The assumption, I thought, was pretty conservative,” he said. “Because the rates of return on health care have been fairly high over the last generation, there's no guarantee that they're going to continue that way. So rather than taking a more assertive approach, I just backed off and said, ‘Ok, think of what the average rate of return is.’”
Haslag’s approach also leaves open the possibility of huge spillovers of success. It also means the institute could fall short — by a lot or by a little — of his estimate.
“There's always surprises,” he said. “Undoubtedly, there's going to be surprises here. Some are going to inevitably be not so good. But what you hope is that on average — all I assume — is they are at least equal to the rates of return, on average, to prior practices like this.”
Although securing the funds for the project has been challenging, the project’s supporters in the state capitol also expect a net positive impact on the state’s economy and on the health care treatment of Missourians.
“I think the economic benefit of anything that the University of Missouri does, especially the Missouri campus in Columbia, is going to have tremendous impact for us,” Rowden said.