COLUMBIA - In a meeting on Tuesday, Columbia Public Works discussed renovations for the Ashley Street Center, an overnight shelter serving individuals experiencing homelessness in the winter.
The proposed upgrades will allow for better use of the facility and the potential for it to be used as a year-round shelter in the future.
The meeting was held from 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. and took place in Conference Room 1C at City Hall, located at 701 E. Broadway. Officials presented plans for making the center operational year-round, including a 2,500-square-foot renovation to the existing 13,700-square-foot building, which the city acquired in 2022.
The meeting brought many community members invested in this center. "Our intent is to get the work done so we can open Nov. 1. One of the requirements would be to accommodate the Room at the Inn organization in case we are not able to open in November," said Shane Creech, director of Public Works for the city of Columbia. "I think there's a lot of interest in it, everyone is supportive of the idea."
Director of Como Mobile Aid Collective, Catherine Armbrust, said, "I am extremely happy to see that people care about what is going on. This is a very important project that needs to move forward and I am excited to see the plans in the works."
The proposed plan also involves modifications to various systems within the facility, such as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, to accommodate future renovations and programs.
The renovations are expected to be complete by late fall of this year. In the event that construction extends into the winter months, Public Works will make necessary arrangements to provide housing and services at the center.